ATHENS – In a well-played non-league game before a good and enthusiastic crowd Monday night Athens topped New York state neighbor Tioga 66-61.
“I knew Tioga was going to come in here and be tough,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister. “They have terrific athletes over there. They’re going to battle, and they’re going to play hard. That’s what they did.”
Tioga only led once, at 5-4 early in the first quarter, but the Wildcats could never put the game away until both teams re-inserted their starters in the waning minutes despite having a 14-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
One factor tilted the game in Athens’ favor.
“In their 3-2 zone their top three guys are pretty lengthy,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card. “Four of their starters are over 6-3, and they have length so that gave us problems in our passing lanes. We tried to do some stuff to combat that and it took us a while to get that length down because you can’t simulate that in practice.”
Athens led by six after a quarter and was still up by six – at 28-22 – at the half, but it took a late burst by Tioga to get the game to that point. When Lucas Kraft hit Chris Mitchell for two with 4:34 left in the half, Athens took a 24-13 lead.
Then the Tigers began to claw their way back into the game.
Karson Sindoni dished to Gavin Fisher for two, and Ethan Perry found Shea Bailey for an open three and we had a game again.
Mason Lister broke the string with a bucket, but Evan Sickler drove for two and Valentino Rossi took a Perry feed to make it a four-point game.
Lister, who had 25 points to lead all scorers, hit again before the half but the Tigers looked ready to pounce.
The Wildcats made sure that didn’t happen with a quick six-point burst to open the third quarter.
Their team down 12, Rossi and Perry closed the Tigers’ deficit to eight with four minutes left in the quarter but that’s when Lister took over the game and it would be a while before Tioga would get that close.
Lister had six points and two assists during an Athens run that put the Wildcats up 45-33.
“We called a time out, and it was time for him to do that,” said the Athens coach. “He did and I’m proud of him. He knew he had to step up and win the game for us and that’s what he did.”
Tioga refused to go quietly, though, as Sickler connected and Perry hit a fading jumper from the corner at the horn to leave Athens up 45-37 with a quarter to play.
Tioga’s late mini-run was fueled by winning the glass.
“We know going into every game that we have to out-rebound the other team,” said Card.
After Lister hit Kolsen Keathley to give the Wildcats a 62-48 lead, the Tigers rallied again. Perry nailed a three on a feed from Sickler to make it an 11-point game.
It stayed an 11-point game until Sindoni hit a pair of threes to make it a five-point game as the clock wound toward zeros. Two Athens free throws would offset another Sindoni basket to set the final score,
“I knew it was not going to be easy, and it wasn’t,” said Lister. “I give my kids a lot of credit. They just kept control of the whole game and never gave it away.”
Lister added seven rebounds and three assists to his 25-point night, and Keathley had 12 points and two steals for the Wildcats.
Sickler led Tioga with 15 points and had five rebounds. Fisher added 13 points with a team-best nine rebounds, Perry finished with 11 points, and Rossi had seven boards.
Athens will visit always tough Wyalusing on Wednesday.
Tioga will host Moravia on Thursday.
