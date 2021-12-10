SAYRE — As Sayre Head Coach Elieen Sparduti says, “every season is challenging.”
That may be true, but he 2021-22 Sayre Lady Redskins basketball team will likely see some challenges that other teams have not.
Low numbers last year left the program without a varsity team. That makes this season’s squad basically a start-up. Of Sayre’s 10 players, only two have set foot on a varsity basketball court in a game — and that was two years ago.
“This season has its unique features in that we don’t have a ton of kids, but the 10 that I have are working hard and have great attitudes about it,” said Sparduti. “They’re excited about it and they’re committed to it so that’s going to make any challenge easier.”
With three sophomore newcomers and five freshmen to go with one senior and one junior, some growing pains are inevitable. Sparduti said that this group is ready and up for the challenge — and for learning her expectations.
“They’re not afraid of hard work. It’s a little unique that eight of these kids never knew me as a varsity coach. They got to experience me helping out and coaching at the junior high level last year which is very different than varsity coaching. I told them early on ‘we’re going to play a varsity season and I need to coach you accordingly.’ They stepped up to that. They’ve not shied away at all.”
Perhaps the biggest factor in all of this is that Sayre HAS a team this year. Sparduti has a squad that seems happy just to be there.
“The two older ones, they were without ANY basketball last year and that wasn’t fun for them so they’re very appreciative of the opportunity to be there again,” she said. “The younger kids don’t know what they don’t know.”
The veteran mentor likes what she sees in terms of the balance on the team. She said that the younger members of the club bring the energy and the holdovers from two seasons ago — the old guard — are the quiet leaders.
“The know the ropes. They know the expectations,” she said of senior Jazz Sekay and junior Gabby Shaw.
Sparduti said that she got a bit of a pleasant surprise in a recent scrimmage.
“I thought the thing that would surprise them the most was going to be the speed and intensity of varsity level play.”
That turns out to not necessarily be the case.
Sparduti said that when they went to Odessa-Montour for a scrimmage with the host team and Notre Dame, her team ran right up and down the court with them.
“They didn’t seem to be awed by that at all. They’re competitors. They like the fray. I think they pleasantly surprised themselves a little bit and I know that those of us who were watching them do it — I was pleasantly surprised by how well they did.”
She admitted that when you’re in a uniform and in your league and doing that against Athens and Towanda when the scoreboard is running, it’s a different kind of experience.
“They’re a fun bunch to work with. Our goal is improvement and I’ve seen a lot already,” she said. “Once we start playing games, hopefully that’s going to continue.”
One thing that is different is the amount of teaching Sparduti will need to do.
“I love teaching the game. It’s one of the things I enjoy most about coaching. I’m doing more teaching,” she said. “I’m also doing some things differently with this group in teaching some things that I really didn’t spend a lot of time on with previous groups. Every group brings a different set of skills to the table. You have to look at what you have then decide what can we do with this.”
“I’m teaching some things that I really haven’t taught extensively with other groups because we didn’t need to. I enjoy working with young teams. You work hard, but you can see the growth in them,” she added. “I can see, after 10-11 practices that they’re getting better at things and that’s rewarding. You teach and they grow and they get better measurably every day. That’s a fun way to do things. If you have a senior-junior laden team, you’re probably about as good as you’re going to get. The trick there is not to let them peak too soon.”
Sparduti thinks her squad might surprise some people.
“There are some teams in the league that had off seasons too because they didn’t have the rosters they normally would have had,” she said. “Some programs graduated a lot of kids and there are several new coaches in the league. It’s going to be an adventure.”
