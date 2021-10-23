Tigers wrap up top spot in playoffs in win over BG

TIOGA — As the top team in New York State in Class D, the Tioga Tigers celebrated their seniors on senior night as well as locked up the top spot in the Section IV Class D playoffs in a dominating 61-8 win over Bainbridge-Guilford.
“This is a really special group,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “This group was sophomores the last time we made a playoff run and they didn’t get another shot last year with a shortened season in the spring. Despite all of that, they worked hard all the way through to lead us through the summer to now. They’ve worked so hard and they deserve anything they get at the end of the season.”
Tioga got hot quickly on the offensive end with touchdowns in the first first quarter. The first score of the game was a five-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bellis to Cobe Whitmore. A few minutes later, Bellis ran it in himself from 20 yards out to give his team a 14-0 lead at the end of one.
The Tigers then exploded for 33 more in the second quarter alone, scoring on their first play of the drive twice in the 12-minute span. Isaac Peterson scored first in the period from 11 yards out with a run. Then on back-to-back drives Gavin Godfrey bulldozed his way for two long touchdowns of 41 and 60 respectively.
Emmett Wood would then score his first defensive touchdown of the season with a 35-yard interception return. In the last touchdown of the quarter, Logan Roberts caught his first pass of the season which went 19 yards for a score to bring the lead to 47-0 in favor of the Tigers at the halftime break.
Scoring the last offensive touchdown of the evening was Drew Macumber, who broke three tacklers at the line of scrimmage to score from 50 yards out. Ousmane Duncanson scored the last touchdown in the contest for the Tigers on the defensive end with another pick six. This time Duncanson returned it 27 yards for the score to put his team up 61-0.
On the next drive, Bainbridge-Guilford got on the board with a deep heave down the field on third down that resulted in a 55-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Hawkins to Declan Marshfield to bring the score to its final margin of 53 points.
Wood ended up being the leading rusher for the Tigers despite having only four carries. On those rushes he was able to accumulate 68 yards. Gavin Godfrey followed close behind with 60 yards on six attempts and a touchdown. Bellis also had four rushing attempts to account for 55 yards on the ground.
Through the air Bellis racked up 137 yards and a trio of touchdown passes off of just four completions on seven attempts. In the last two games, Bellis has thrown for an eye-popping eight touchdown passes on nine completions.
All four passes were to different receivers. The only receiver not to get in the endzone was Duncanson, who caught a pass for 53 yards.
Jonah Lamb led the team in tackles on the defensive end with eight, while Macumber and Duncanson both finished with six.
Hawkins finished the game with nine completions on 26 attempts to go for 110 yards, a touchdown pass, and two interceptions for the Bobcats. Marshfield, his top target, caught two of those passes for 75 yards.
With the victory, the Tioga Tigers improved to a record of 7-0 while locking up the top seed in the sectional playoffs. With one game to go in the regular season, Aiello sees a lot of potential in his team.
“The guys know that with a win tonight we locked up the number one seed, so from here on out, we’re taking the mentality of getting playoff ready,” noted Aiello. “We’ll have a nice week of five practices since we have a Saturday game next week, and then after that it will be all about going 1-0 come playoff time so it’s important for us to keep getting better.”
Next week’s game for the Tigers is set for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff when they travel east to take on the 3-3 Deposit/Hancock Eagles.
