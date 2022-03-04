Bradley to pick up the pace at Regionals

Gavin Bradley knows he needs to make adjustments. The defending state finalist lost a tough, but exciting, 5-3 match to Brandon Wentzel, a state champion from two years ago.
It was even closer than the score. Bradley pushed the pace the whole match, and it wore down Wentzel visibly throughout the match. Even though it didn’t get Bradley the win, it contributed to him getting back into the match after trailing early.
That pace isn’t an adjustment Gavin Bradley is making specifically for Wentzel, though.
“Pace was a big thing. But pace doesn’t mean anything when you don’t do the things your coaches tell you to. So that’s basically where I’m at,” Bradley said.
“That’s how Gavin wrestles all the time,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said.. “He wants to push the pace. No one is going to tire Gavin out or last longer. I can guarantee that.”
The match came down to a scramble late in the third period. Bradley got in on a single leg to Wentzel’s left knee, and looked to be in good position to score for awhile, but Wentzel, the longer and lankier wrestler, dove underneath Bradley and got into a scramble. His leverage won out, and he got the winning takedown.
Bradley thinks he may have rushed the finish.
He’s optimistic about beating Wentzel the second time, if he does the right things in practice.
“I’ve just got to make the adjustments and come back. Just improve every day, come back with a positive mindset and just keep on getting better,” Bradley said.
Wentzel will be at the top spot of the top half of the regional bracket on Friday and Saturday at Williamsport High School, and Bradley will be at the top spot of the bottom half, meaning the two won’t meet till the finals. They will both need to beat some other regional qualifiers, though, and Bradley will have to go through district 2 champion Cole Henry, with a record of 25-4. That matchup will take place in the semifinals, assuming Bradley gets by Garrett Pocceschi in the first round.
The top four finishers on Saturday will advance to the state tournament. The state tournament will take place March 10-12 at the GIANT center in Hershey.
