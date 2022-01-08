WAVERLY — A sluggish opening period saw visiting Lansing and host Waverly tied at 10-10.
After a motivational speech from Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly between periods, the Lady Wolverines erupted to put 61 points on the board in the final three periods on the way to a 71-29 IAC crossover win.
Kennedy Westbrook played a large role in a 23-4 second-quarter Waverly blitz with 11 of her 13 points. Addison Westbrook had eight points in the second quarter and 12 in the third on the way to a 23-point night. Neither scored in the fourth quarter.
Olivia Nittinger finished with 18 points — eight in the first half and 10 in the second — and Ryleigh Judson added nine points as Waverly’s eight-player roster built a 54-20 lead through three periods.
Sydney Burke scored 12 points for Lansing, and Emma Best finished with six points.
Waverly will visit Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday.
Southern Cayuga 49, Tioga 45
AURORA — The Tioga girls basketball team lost a close game to Southern Cayuga on Friday, falling 49-45.
The Lady Tigers trailed by 10 at halftime, and despite outsourcing Southern Cayuga in the second half, lost by four points.
Reese Howey led Tioga with 19 points, and pulled down 11 rebounds to share the team lead with Mariah Nichols.
Howey also recorded five steals, tied for the team-high with Julia Bellis.
Bellis added on nine points and four rebounds.
Abby Foley also scored nine points for Tioga, and grabbed seven boards.
