Waverly and Tioga were especially well-represented on IAC All-Star teams and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor had a few players named as well.

Starting with the South Large School All-Stars, Waverly had three first-team All-Stars and four honorable mentions.

Named to the All-Star team were juniors Ty Beeman and Bryce Bailey and sophomore Jay Pipher.

Waverly’s honorable mentions are seniors Caden Hollywood, Brennan Traub and Tom Hand and sophomore Joey Tomasso.

S-VE/C had one player, junior Cody Sayre, named to the team with a trio of teammates — senior Jayden Grube and juniors Kameron Smith and Hunter Harmon — getting honorable mention nods.

Turning to the South Small School All-Stars, we see several Tigers from Tioga either on the All-Star team or afforded an honorable mention.

Making the All-Star team are senior Casey Stoughton, junior Max Dydynski and sophomores Ethan Perry and Drew Macumber.

Tioga’s honorable mentions are senior Cobe Whitmore and freshman Shea Bailey.

