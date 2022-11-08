HERSHEY — The Athens cross country team had two runners in attendance during the PIAA State Championship Class AA cross country race, with Sara Bronson and Ethan Denlinger representing their school.
Bronson turned in an impressive day on the course — finishing in 54th place and improving on her 99th-place finish last season by a wide margin.
“I feel a lot better than last year,” Bronson said of her performance. “I made a pretty good improvement, but the weather was really a lot hotter than I expected.”
The hot weather hampered many runners during the meet, but Bronson was still pleased with her time of 21:30.9 on the day.
As just a sophomore, Bronson expects to make an even bigger leap in her junior campaign after her strong outing on Saturday.
“Hopefully I’ll make a pretty comparable jump next year,” Bronson said. “And I will be up further.”
For the boys, senior Denlinger competed in the Class AA boys race and finished in 164th place.
Denlinger would finish in a time of 19:19.5.
Northeast Bradford had a pair of runners medal at the Class A race on Saturday, with Creed Dewing and Anaiah Kolesar landing on the podium during the event.
Dewing would grab a sixth-place finish on the day, a vast improvement on his 26th-place finish in 2021, and clocked in a time of 17:20.07.
“I can’t describe,” Dewing said of his feeling after coming in sixth place. “I came back to take sixth overall, and I’m happy about that. It’s cool to come out here and win individually like that, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Dewing would rally late to grab the top-10 spot and was also a part of the NEB team that took 15th place as well.
The NEB team consisted of Dayton Russell (19:47.3), Aiden Finch (20:04.8), Norman Stauss (20:08.6), and Aidan Kapr (20:30.5) who finished in 144tth, 162nd, and 184th respectively.
On the girls’ side of the competition, Kolesar was the other NEB runner to take home a medal as she took home 23rd place on the day with a time of 21.15.1.
“My strategy was to just focus myself on the first mile,” Kolesar said of her race strategy. “Then just work my way up from the second and third.”
Kolesar would make a big jump late from 43rd to 20th in the hilly part of the course in the second mile.
“I always usually talk to God when I run,” Kolesar said of her push up the field. “I was asking for him to give me strength when I was running up the hills and I was just able to push through.”
Standout runner Gracelynn Laudermilch was on pace to medal as well, but collapsed on the second mile while in 10th place but still managed to finish the race in a time of 32:37.3 in 254th place.
The girls’ team in attendance wasn’t able to capture a team title but had two other runners finish in the top 100, with Melanie Shumway (23:04.3) taking 91st place and Amelia Kapr taking 9th with a time of 23:09.1.
The team finished in eighth place overall — still a solid finish despite the team having some setbacks during the race.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.