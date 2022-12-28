When Brian Courtney walked off the mat after losing his blood round match at the NCAA Division I Championships last March, the former Athens wrestling star believed he had wrestled his final competitive match.
Fast forward eight months, and Courtney has settled into a new life as a middle school science teacher in South Carolina — where he helps coach wrestlers in his new school district and at a local club.
But it’s been during his time helping out the young wrestlers in the Fort Mill, South Carolina area that the two-time NCAA Division I qualifier from the University of Virginia caught that competitive bug again. And it didn’t take long for him to be talked into one last rodeo — at the 2022 Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Illinois this week.
“One of the kids who goes to (Virginia), a first-year, lives in my town and goes to C2X (Wrestling Academy), so when he was home over Thanksgiving break I was wrestling him and actually went live for real for the first time in like eight months. I was like, ‘Whoa, this is different — this is a lot of fun,’” Courtney said.
Courtney then got to spend a weekend with his former coaches and teammates at the University of Virginia when they were in his area for a pair of duals.
“I basically spent the whole weekend with them, and they kind of talked me into going to Midlands. I didn’t really require much talking into it, it was just going to be a fun thing. But then I decided I wasn’t going a week or two ago — (but) then I got a call the other day, and someone talked me into it again with like five days to spare. I’m heading there right now as we speak,” Courtney said.
While there may be some interest in Courtney using another year of eligibility to compete for Virginia after Midlands is over, the Athens grad said he’s happy with his new life, and he will be wrestling as an unattached competitor at Midlands.
“It’s not happening. I’ve got to stay where I’m at, I’ve got a job. It’s basically a pipe dream for either of us,” Courtney said.
For Courtney, this is not the start of a second act as a college wrestler. It’s just simply him going out there to have fun and see what he can do in one of the toughest tournaments in the country.
“It’s fun because I feel like I’m in shape and feel like I’m still OK, but I don’t know if I am because I’ve only wrestled high schoolers and one first-year (a kid from UVA), so it’s all up in the air. I could win it, or I could literally go 0-2, and I have no idea. It’s a lot of fun to just think about what could happen,” Courtney said. “I kind of got talked into it a little bit, but it’s kind of fun — it’s one last hurrah.”
While Courtney talked all last year about how he was going to leave it all on the mat in his final season at Virginia, this tournament is probably the first time in a long time that he is going in with nothing to lose.
“This is something where I started making weight five days before, so it was a little tougher than it should have been, but last year weight was a big thing,” said Courtney, who was cutting weight down to 133 pounds a year ago. “Although I was saying, ‘Let it fly, let it fly,’ there was only so much in the tank. This year, I’ve got a lot more.”
This year’s Midlands tournament — where he will wrestle in the 141-pound bracket — will be a much different experience for the former two-time PIAA state champion from Athens.
“There’s no UVA coaches in my corner. There’s no Athens coaches in my corner. It actually might be my little brother Jake in my corner. He’s pretty excited about that coaching role of his. There’s literally no pressure. I could go out there and go 0-2 and I’d be like, ‘OK, I guess that was silly for me to try,’ or I could go out and win it and be like, ‘That’s awesome, that’s what I thought might happen,’” Courtney said.
“I just have no idea,” he continued. “There’s no expectations, literally at all, and that makes it really no pressure. I’m just going to try to have fun — try to shoot a lot, try to get in some weird positions, try to hit some stuff that I haven’t hit in a lot of years — just because it’s hard to do that when there’s any pressure at all. I really didn’t feel a lot of pressure (last year) or put any on myself, but it was there. There was some pressure, but there’s literally no pressure (this time).”
Speaking of going out there and having fun while showing off some of his famous “funk” wrestling, the former Wildcat has been showing the younger wrestlers he helps train at C2X Academy what he can do.
“It’s just so fun to be able to share what I can do, and it’s fun because all the kids are like ‘Oh, I’ve never wrestled anyone like you.’ And it’s like, ‘Great, I don’t know how helpful it is because I don’t know how many people you’ll wrestle who wrestle like me.’ But it’s a lot of fun because they pick up things here and there, and I pick up things from the (kids) and the coaches,” said Courtney.
Courtney has been featured on the C2X TikTok page showing off his unique style of wrestling.
“Joe Ballantyne, he’s one of my good friends. He wrestled at UNC Pembroke, and he runs that TikTok page. Whenever I see him filming, I always got to make sure I hit something crazy,” Courtney said.
Courtney is looking forward to seeing what he can do at Midlands, but he’s also happy to help train the next generation of wrestlers in South Carolina.
“The sport has given me so much, so to be able to give back to the sport is really big — even though it’s not the area that gave so much to me, it’s still (giving back to) the sport,” said Courtney.
“When I went back (to the Valley over the holidays), I was just in the Athens room for four days, which wasn’t a lot but that’s how long I was there. It wasn’t just me. It was AJ (Burkhart), it was Brock (Horton), and just all these guys who have been around the program. It’s really nice to get back to them, and then I wrestled my little brothers Jake and Josh, probably every day — maybe not on Christmas, but every other day we wrestled.”
Courtney said eventually he might find himself as a head wrestling coach, but right now, he’s happy to have some flexibility and time to spend with his wife and dogs.
“I don’t really know where I see myself in coaching in the future. I really enjoy not having an official position ... My wife works 16-hour shifts twice a week, so on those two days, I literally go to four practices in a row and fill up my time with that — and go and see my dogs in between,” he said.
“If she’s working I’m loading up (on wrestling practices) and otherwise I just kind of chill. It’s nice to be able to have that, and not have the expectations and pressure of coaching. Maybe somewhere down the road, I’ll get into that a little more, but right now, I go to six practices a week, maybe more, but I slam them into two or three days.”
When he’s not teaching or coaching, Courtney has been able to keep up with his brothers — Jake, who wrestles at Athens, and Josh, who competes for Waverly — as they look to follow in his footsteps and make a state tournament this year.
“I think between the two of them, I’ve missed maybe two of their matches, and it’s because of technical difficulties,” said Courtney, who watches over live streams or via FaceTime thanks to his parents.
“We’re hoping I’ll be able to take some time off for both of their states if they make it. That’s both of their goals, and I hope that for them — and I think both of them can do it. The plan is to hold off, hold off, hold off until they’re both at their states so I can use my days off and come up and watch and support them then.”
NOTES: Courtney is the sixth seed at 141 pounds at the Midlands Championships ... The Athens grad will kick off the tournament against Wisconsin’s Felix Lettini in the opening round this morning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.