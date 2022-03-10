ATHENS — Sayre’s sixth grade girls team was able to stay with Towanda for a while in Thursday night’s Mike Hughes Tournament championship final.

Towanda held just a 6-4 lead after a quarter.

Towanda then began to pull away on the strength of a defense that allowed Sayre no further points and an offense that poured it on in the second half to take the Hughes tourney final by a 33-4 score.

Maci Wheeler netted all four of Sayre’s points in the first six minutes.

Ali Hollett paced Towanda with 10 points. Mary Kate Eberlin added eight points. Reese Sullivan had seven points, Kenzie Brown netted six points and Natalyn Morris had the other two.

