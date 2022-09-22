SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten Lady Panthers survived a five-set battle with the rival Tioga Lady Tigers on Wednesday for a huge 3-2 win in a back-and-forth match.
The teams would trade set wins throughout the night, with S-VE coming away with the first win in a tight 25-23 win to go up 1-0.
But the Tioga girls would fight back in set two and would blow the Lady Panthers out with a 15-point win by a score of 25-10 to even things up.
The third set would prove to be much more competitive, with Spencer coming out on top by a narrow margin of 26-24.
Tioga would once again respond with a wide margin of victory in set four by a score of 25-14 and set up a game-deciding set five.
In the final set, 15 points weren’t enough to decide the winner as S-VE would squeak out a 16-14 win in an extremely competitive matchup.
“I am so proud of my girls tonight. They had a few errors but continued to play hard,” SVE coach Erika Brown said. “This is a huge win for S-VE volleyball. I contribute my team’s success tonight to the grit and positive attitudes they continually embrace within each other. Tioga and SVE both came to play tonight.”
Faith Brenchley would lead the way, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 digs, 19 assists, three kills, and a block on the night.
Marah Cooper would also have a big night, tallying one ace, 17 digs, two assists, and a team-high 14 kills.
Lilyanah Doolittle would add four kills, Kaili Root notched seven kills, Jacqueline Brown recorded 15 digs, Annika Walle added six digs and Adriena Farmer recorded two aces, nine digs, three assists, and three kills in the win.
The Tigers are back on the floor at home on Friday when they host Newfield at 6:30 p.m. while SVE will be back in action on Monday at 6:30 p.m. when the Panthers host Candor.
Editor’s Note: Tioga stats were not available as of press time.
Waverly 3, Edison 1
WAVERLY – The Waverly Lady Wolverines volleyball team picked up a win over Edison on Wednesday in four sets to move to 5-1 on the season.
Edison would take the first set from Waverly by a tight score of 26-24, but from that point on it was all Lady Wolverines.
Waverly would take sets two and three by scores of 25-17 before finishing off Edison in the fourth set by a count of 25-20.
Waverly would get a stellar all-around outing from Michaela Lauper who notched 14 points, five aces, one kill, 14 digs and 24 assists on the night.
Erica Ryck would lead the Lady Wolverines in attacking, recording a team-high 10 kills to go along with seven digs.
Brilynn Belles added a team-high 17 digs while Peyton Shaw recorded four kills, Ashlen Croft added five kills, Lillie Kirk added three aces and nine digs and Maddy Olmsted chipped in 12 service points, three aces, and nine digs.
Waverly will host Candor on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.