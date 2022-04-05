Towanda baseball walks off Athens

WYSOX — Down seven runs against Athens, the Towanda baseball team never put their heads down.
The Black Knights clawed all the way back and won 9-8 in dramatic fashion as Riley Vanderpool hit a walk off single on Monday afternoon.
Athens came out of the gates fast. Mason Lister hit a single, Jaren Glisson hit a double, and an RBI groundout hit by JJ Babcock made the score 4-0 in the first inning.
The Black Knights loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning but stranded all three.
Two singles and a steal of home extended Athens’ lead to 7-0 in the second inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, an RBI groundout and a 2-RBI single hit by Bowman made the score 7-3.
Towanda head coach Karl Raffin credited Bowman for being excellent in his first ever varsity appearance on the mound.
Bowman pitched the final 3.1 innings and had a pitching line of zero hits, three walks, and one strikeout.
Athens had no answer for the sophomore pitcher and the Black Knights utilized his play on the mound to inch back into the game.
Owen Clark hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and a 2-RBI double in the seventh inning to bring Towanda within one run. Vanderpool delivered the final blow.
“I am super happy and super pleased with the kids,’ Raffin said. “It started off rough down 7-0 but they kept their heads in it and came up big at the end of the game which was awesome.”
Towanda’s Clark went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI, Bowman went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, and Vanderpool went 3-for-5 with 1 RBI.
As for Athens, Glisson went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI, Gage Warner went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI, and Karter Rude hit a triple.
Towanda outhit Athens 15-7.
Raffin wants to build off the win and carry it over to today’s contest on the road against Wyalusing at 4:30 p.m.
“The kids should have a lot of energy playing against a rival and a good team,” Raffin said. “I think tonight maybe our kids realized that maybe we are better than we thought we were, so we are just looking to springboard this into the rest of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.