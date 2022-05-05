S-VE softball falls to Notre Dame

SPENCER — When up against a good team, every mistake is magnified.
Notre Dame scored four first-inning runs on three singles, two errors and a walk on the way to a 6-3 win over Spencer-Van Etten on Wednesday.
Raegan Sudnikovich led S-VE at the plate with a single, a two-run home run and two runs. Faith Brenchley — on base when Sudnikovich ripped her homer — singled and scored. Katelyn Klym had a double that helped contribute to a run, and the Panthers got a single each by Rhianna Lawrence, Hannah Martinez and Adriena Farmer.
Lawrence left the circle after two innings, having allowed four hits and a walk, four runs with only two earned and striking out three. Farmer finished up, allowing two hits, three walks and two earned run with five strikeouts in five innings.
S-VE is scheduled to play at Edison on Friday.
Canton 15, Sayre 0
CANTON — The Sayre softball team fell to Canton in three innings on Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors plated two runs in the first innings, eight in the second and five more in the third.
Emmi Ward recorded two hits for Canton and scored three runs, while Taryn Acla crossed home three times and hit a triple.
Keri Wesneski got the win in the circle for Canton, allowing only one hit to Abby McGaughey and three total baserunners while striking out four.
Sayre will host Northeast Bradford this afternoon,.
