A Family Affair: Hortons bring bond to football field

Many coaches and players will say that a football team is like a family.
Brayden, Luke and Gabe Horton emulate that on a different level, as the brothers and cousin take the field with each other every friday.
One of senior quarterback Brayden’s top targets is his cousin Luke, a junior.
Gabe, a sophomore, protects his brother Brayden on the offensive line.
It creates a special dynamic not many get to experience.
“The connection that Brayden and I have in any sport is great,” Luke said. “We usually go to each other’s house after the game and talk about the game. It’s great to have that sort of connection with somebody on the field.”
It’s something the two had thought about since a young age.
“Growing up, me and him always kind of dreamed about being the big duo in the high school atmosphere,” Brayden said.
Now it’s happening, and the work they have put in together has helped them get there.
“It’s crazy that we’re out here now, and we’ve been thinking of this since we were in my yard at five and six years old,” Luke said. “I’ve caught a million passes from him throughout my life. We’re always on the same page. He can look over to me or I can look over to him and give him a hand signal or nod or something, and he knows ‘this is gonna happen.’”
So far this season, Brayden and Luke have connected 23 times for 379 yards and three touchdowns.
Luke spent the 2020 season at quarterback for Sayre, after Brayden suffered an injury in the team’s scrimmage.
It was a pretty easy decision who to look to for help stepping into that role.
“We went over film together and he talked to me on the sidelines whenever I came off,” Luke said. “He was super helpful because he’s seen it longer than I have at the varsity level. He did a great job helping me.”
Practicing together is a habit for the Hortons.
“We do a lot of things, Brayden said. “We lift together, we run routes together and we do a lot of baseball things together. Having that connection is important.”
That connection goes beyond the football field as well, as both play baseball and basketball, as well.
“When I’m pitching and he’s catching, I’m so locked into it,” Luke said. “It’s nice that we have that connection on the football field, baseball field, basketball court, everything.”
While Brayden and Luke make plays with the ball in their hands, Gabe contributes from the trenches.
“Having my brother on the team has been big to me, too,” Brayden said. “Having one last year all together has been special.”
Gabe echoed the sentiment.
“It’s just a blast to have both my brother and my cousin here,” he said. “It’s like a pretty nice triangle. I’m a lineman so I get to help out my brother. My brother gets to throw to my cousin. It’s nice that I’m able to be there.”
Brayden has committed to Liberty University to play baseball for the Flames, and Luke hopes to follow him to the college level.
“Our goal is to go to the same college and hope to play baseball together,” Luke said. “But we’ll always stay close.”
Of course, playing at the same school is not guaranteed, but Brayden said the chemistry between the two will always be there.
“The connection is definitely fun, and I think it’ll continue to carry us through life,” Brayden said. “Right now, we’re just trying to live it season by season and game by game. We’re trying to enjoy every special moment.”
The Hortons and the rest of the Sayre squad are gearing up for a road contest against 2-4 Northwest tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.