BLOSSBURG — Some nights are just your night.
It may have been North Penn-Mansfield’s homecoming game, but Athens owned the game between the lines as the visiting Wildcats cruised to a 55-0 victory on Friday night.
“You just know its your night ... when we have a punt snapped over our head and we kinda throw the ball in desperation and it turns into a big play,” Athens head coach Jack Young mused after the win.
Young referenced a play in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-8 from their own 37-yard line, the snap sailed over punter Luke Horton’s hands. Horton scrambled to recover the snap and found Matt Machmer open for a short pass.
The completion on its own minimized the damage and would give the Athens defense room to work. However, Machmer refused to be tackled. He cut across the field and rumbled for a first down at the North Penn-Mansfield 27-yard line.
Big plays like that fourth down conversion are part of Young’s coaching philosophy.
“We talk about three phases. We talk about being the better tackling team. We talk about turnovers and we talk about big plays. We won those battles,” Young said.
The big play battle certainly went Athens’ way. The defense intercepted the ball three times, Caleb Nichols had two and Josh Martin added the third.
On offense, Kolsen Keathley and Mason Lister moved the ball downfield in chunks.
Keathley had four rushes for four touchdowns. Two of them certainly fell into the big play category. He had one for 75 yards and the other was a 61-yard scoring run.
Lister threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while completing 9 of 13 passes.
The highlight of the night may have been Lister’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Horton. Lister found the senior wide receiver running deep on the left side of the field. Lister’s pass dropped into Horton’s hands without him breaking stride.
Coach Young credited his quarterback with heady play throughout the night.
“Mason had a great game with his reads, progressions. He was hitting second progression a couple times,” said Young.
Coach Young noted multiple areas of improvement from his entire team, but emphasized one key area.
“Probably the most import thing, which one of our goals was this week, was just to keep our mouths shut and play. We definitely cut down on our penalties,” said Young after his team was penalized 17 times for nearly 250 yards last week against Towanda.
While efficient play earned the Wildcats an impressive victory, the celebration will be short-lived. Coach Young anticipates a battle next Friday when the Wildcats head to Canton to take on the powerhouse Warriors.
“We just gotta go to work for probably our biggest game of the year,” he said.
