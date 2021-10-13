Waverly defense comes big again for ninth victory

DRYDEN — The Waverly girls soccer team etched another win to their record on Wednesday after a trip to Dryden. After a goal in each half, the Wolverines were able to take down the Lions by a score of 2-0.
“We had another good possession game tonight. In the beginning of the game, we got caught thinking we had time to move but Dryden is always quick to pressure,” said Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan. “Our second half saw even better passing and possession than the first. I was glad that every time we were on their side of the field, we had legitimate opportunities.”
With 10 minutes to go in the first half, the Lions made a costly mistake and scored an own goal on the Wolverines defensive end to give the road team the edge first. The mistake came off a shot from Leah Van Allen which bounced off a defender. The defender then tried to clear the ball; resulting in it going in the back of the net.
The second half goal for Waverly came from Van Allen as well, who has shown impressive strides this season as a sophomore. The score came on a came streak across the field that left her one on one with the Dryden goalie, and she connected.
Van Allen was credited with both goals in the victory for the Wolverines, while Kennedy Westbrook was credited with an assist. Addison Westbrook was credited with an assist as well, giving a pass to Van Allen on the own goal.
Despite winning by two goals, the Wolverines were outshot by the Lions by a tally of 15-14, with the majority of the possession in the first half going to Dryden.
Dryden also dominated Waverly in the corner kick department with Dryden having three and Waverly unable to come up with any.
Lea Cole played the whole game in goal for Waverly and she came up big with 16 saves.
“We didn’t waste shots and force ones that weren’t there. I felt that the girls moved more up and down the field as a unit. Lea Cole had a lot of action tonight and she handled it all with grace,” noted Hogan. “There was more hustle from the girls tonight. I was glad to see it.”
Waverly now moves to 9-1-3 and will play one more regular season matchup before the start of the postseason. They are slated to play at Notre Dame on Thursday at 4 p.m. That contest will be for the IAC Large School South championship. Both times the teams have played this season, the games have ended up 0-0.
