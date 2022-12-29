First Round
Waverly 49, Sayre 30
SAYRE — The Waverly JV boys basketball team pulled away in the second quarter on their way to a win in the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
Waverly led 20-7 at the half after the Wolverines outscored Sayre 15-5 in the second frame.
Ronin Ault led Waverly with 12 points and three assists. Carson Rockwell finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists, and Bryce LaForest added nine points, four rebounds and three steals.
Also for Waverly, Ben Shaw had five points, five rebounds and five steals, while JT Williams added five points and four rebounds.
Porter Daddona had five points and Lincoln Sharpsteen chipped in four.
Sayre was led by Carter Bleiler with 12 points and Ryan Ressler with 10 points.
Garrett Rought added six points for the Redskins.
Towanda 46, Athens 41
ATHENS — The Towanda junior varsity squad built a 15-point lead in the third quarter before Athens battled back to tie things up.
The JV Black Knights closed out the game on a 7-2 run to preserve the victory and advance to the finals.
Bailey Poll led Towanda with 18 points. Varius Farrell finished with seven points and Will Shrawder added six.
Athens was led by Connor Mosher with 13 points and Jack Cheresnowsky with 10.
Consolation Bracket
Athens 37, Sayre 30
SAYRE — The Athens Wildcats boys JV basketball team closed out a feisty Sayre team late in the consolation bracket of the Valley Christmas Tournament to earn a 37-30 victory.
Athens used a quick start to put Sayre behind early, and even though Sayre chipped at the lead throughout, the Wildcats had an answer at every turn.
They would knock down two triples in the first half to help them to a 16-13 lead at the break.
Athens extended their lead in the third with a 9-5 advantage and both teams would notch their highest output in the fourth with a 12-12 stalemate as the Wildcats held on for the victory.
Athens had 10 players contribute to the win, with Eli Hobday leading the way with seven points.
Troy Rosenbloom and Nick Jacob added six points, Connor Mosher scored five, Jack Cheresnowsky scored four, James Friend, Nick Grazul, Peter Jones and Adam Kemp scored two, and Talon Baglini added one point in the win.
Sayre was paced by Zach Senese with a game-high 11 points, Michael Griffin netted 10, Gabe Rought scored four points, Carter Bleiler knocked down a three-pointer, and Ryan Ressler added two points.
Finals
Waverly 45, Towanda 39
The Waverly JV boys survived a challenge in their finals matchup with Towanda to take home the JV Valley Christmas Tournament title.
The Waverly boys cruised to a 49-30 victory in the semifinals over Sayre. A trio of Wolverines, Bryce LaForest, Ronin Ault and Carson Rockwell shouldered the bulk of the offensive load.
LaForest led the Wolverines with 19 points in the final. Waverly pulled away from Towanda in the fourth for a 45-39 win and the title.
