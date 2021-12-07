When trying to think of a way to start this column one word kept coming to mind — pride.
On my drive down to Altoona I saw some of that Warrior pride with signs of support lining the road through Canton and all the way down near Trout Run.
I saw signs of NTL pride on Facebook with schools across the league holding a Red Out on Friday to support the Warriors. Athens coach Jack Young even showed up to school in an old-school Canton jersey on Friday.
When I walked into Mansion Park Stadium on Friday evening, I saw all that pride right in front of me. The Canton football team might have been playing a game in their opponent’s back yard, but the Warriors’ fans showed up in full force and took that advantage away.
The ending certainly wasn’t what the Warriors wanted, but they left it all on that field and showed the rest of the state what Canton and the entire NTL is all about.
Fighting ‘til the end
Just like their state quarterfinal game against Old Forge, the Warriors found themselves in a 14-0 hole against Bishop Guilfoyle. But just like in their previous game, this Canton squad never gave up.
After being shut out in the first half, what did the Warriors do? They came out fired up and went right down and scored on their opening drive of the third quarter to give themselves a chance.
The Warriors were unable to get much more going on offense, but they hung right with Bishop Guilfoyle until the end.
There was no better example of how the Warriors fought ‘til the very last second than Conner Davis. The senior injured his ankle in the first half and I figured he would be done for the night.
Well, I was wrong.
I was on the sidelines taking photos in the second half when I looked up to see Davis limping out onto the field and taking his spot as the Warriors’ center.
It was clear that he was not 100 percent. Probably not even 50 percent. But he was not going to let his brothers go out there without him by their side.
“It just shows his leadership. He’s a senior, so of course he wanted to play. I was glad we could get him back in there. He’s a tough kid,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said of Davis.
That is a prime example of what this Warriors team and the entire Canton community is all about.
That display of dedication, guts and heart was the epitome of Warrior Pride.
Lasting legacy
It was a heartbreaking ending for the Warriors, especially for the seniors who saw their high school football careers come to an end.
Anyone who has played high school sports has been in their position as only a small percentage ever get a chance to end it with a state title.
While that heartache and pain will last a little while, when the Warriors look back on this season — whether it’s next month or at their 20-year reunion — it will be with great pride and plenty of incredible memories.
This team has secured their place in Canton history with an absolutely incredible season. Most football players can only dream of winning a league title, district title and making a run all the way to the state semifinal game.
These Warriors got to live it — and the legacy of the 2021 Canton football team will last forever.
