Waverly boys wins IAC bowling title By The Times editor Feb 10, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly boys bowling squad locked up the IAC Large School championship with a sweep of Watkins Glen on Tuesday.The Wolverines put up three 600 series in the win over Watkins Glen and finished the season with a 55-5 record.Ashton Pritchard led the way with a 626 series, which included a pair of 216 games.Trenton Sindoni added a 624 with high games of 224 and 211, and Tristan Campbell finished with a 614 series which included a 232 in the second game.Derek Johnson had a 594 series for the Wolverines, who also got a 582 from Zach Vanderpool.The Waverly girls dropped a 3-1 decision to Watkins Glen, and finished second in the IAC Large School Division behind champion Union Springs.Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 559, while Shantilly Decker had a 461 and Karis Hayes added a 426.Waverly will host the IAC Championships on Saturday at the Valley Bowling Center. 