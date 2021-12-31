There were plenty of outstanding runners this year who could have easily been named the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Runners of the Year, but in the end the awards went to a pair of standouts with the same last name.
Wyalusing senior Zion Laudermilch is our Boys Runner of the Year, while Northeast Bradford freshman Gracelyn Laudermilch is the Girls Runner of the Year.
Zion closed out his high school cross country career with his second state medal after coming home from Hershey with a 12th place finish in a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds.
The Wyalusing senior also finished second in 16:44 at the District 4 meet as he helped the Rams finish in the runner-up spot as a team to clinch a team trip to states.
“He’s a great leader of the team. He led by example. He put in a lot of extra work on his own,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said of Zion. “He was running up to 60 miles a week, so he would run what we did in practice and then he would get up in the morning before school and he’d put some extra miles in.”
Zion’s senior year wasn’t without its struggles as an illness sidelined him for a week and would force him to work even harder.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that he was sick early on in the season and he missed a little bit over a week of training,” Schools recalled.
“He didn’t give up. He didn’t let it falter. He just kept plugging away ... We brought him back at a very gradual pace to get his strength back up and then by the end of the season he was ready to roll. To medal at states was a great accomplishment and that’s the second year in a row that he’s medaled at states.”
For Gracelyn, the 2021 season was also about overcoming adversity to accomplish her goals.
The NEB freshman was off to a stellar start to the season before injuring her foot — an injury that would sideline her for over a month.
“I had 32 days where I didn’t run because I had broken bones. That really set me back a lot,” Gracelyn said. “It was probably two weeks before districts when I found out I had four broken bones.”
Eventually Gracelyn found out that she could still run as long as she could handle it physically.
“We had to go to another doctor and he said I was able to run as long as I didn’t have pain. I hit cross training really hard during that month and my dad made up some really good workouts which were able to help, however, nothing really replaces running,” she said.
The NEB freshman had plenty of support, both from her family and team — to the ultimate teammate.
“I got really mentally tough because I really wanted to run but it wasn’t an option. My family was really supportive and I don’t think I would have gotten through it if God didn’t help me,” she said.
“God was right there and I could see him helping me through the entire thing. I have to give him all the glory because sometimes stress fractures don’t heal for over two or three months. I was actually able to bear weight where sometimes they don’t heal and I have to give God the glory for that.”
Gracelyn would persevere and finished fourth at districts in 21:32 to qualify for states. In her first trip to Hershey, the freshman phenom finished in 53rd place with a time of 21:37.
Now, with her freshman year — and hopefully her injury problems — behind her, she is focused on the future.
“I am very hungry for racing right now. I’m just really excited, and I’m more than ready to do every single workout and hit it as hard as I can and get myself as ready as I can for next year. It’s just waiting for next year now,” Gracelyn said.
And while she’s looking forward to next year, it’s special for Gracelyn to share the Runner of the Year honors with her cousin Zion — and it should be no surprise that a pair of Laudermilchs are succeeding in cross country.
“My entire family runs and I’ve got siblings who are definitely going to run when they get old enough. I’ve got aunts, uncles, my mom ran, my dad ran, it’s really nice,” Gracelyn said. “I have people to run with, and I have people that are helping with my training which is really nice.”
ALL-REGION BOYS
CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Runner of the Year: Zion Laudermilch, Wyalusing
Newcomer of the Year: Creed Dewing, Northeast Bradford
Coach of the Year: Jim Schools, Wyalusing
All-Stars
Kyle Anthony, Athens
Matt Gorsline, Athens
Ryan Jones, Northeast Bradford
Eleazar Laudermilch, Wyalusing
Jeremy Clouser, Wyalusing
Thomas Hurd, Tioga
Nate Spencer, Towanda
Lance Heasley, Troy
ALL-REGION GIRLS
CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Runner of the Year: Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford
Newcomer of the Year: Sara Bronson, Athens
Coach of the Year: Jim Schools, Wyalusing
All-Stars
Emma Bronson, Athens
Lilah Hughes, Northeast Bradford
Melanie Shumway, Northeast Bradford
Amelia Kapr, Northeast Bradford
Alyssa Parks, Troy
Kayla Beebe, Wyalusing
Laina Beebe, Wyalusing
Harper Minaker, Waverly
