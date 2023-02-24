ALBANY — The Waverly Wolverines are taking their largest contingent to Albany for the New York State Wrestling Championships since 2009 — and they are hoping to repeat the success of those former WHS grapplers.
Back in 2009, the Wolverines brought seven wrestlers to Albany and had a pair of state champions in Brian Sewalt and Chris Nocchi and three other medalists with Brett Sewalt, Dillon Fiske and Devin Soper.
This year’s Waverly squad will send seniors Connor Stotler and Braeden Hills, sophomore Kam Hills, freshman Troy Beeman and eighth grader Matthias Welles to the MVP Arena for the state tournament.
“This is huge. Any program in the area is lucky to get one, two, three guys, but for us to finish the way we did. We were second in dual meet (standings). We were second in Section IV and we’re sending five guys to states — it’s awesome,” said Waverly coach Devan Witman, who is in his eighth year as head coach.
Kam Hills is the lone wrestler with state experience for the Wolverines. After going 1-2 in Albany last year, he will enter the 2023 tournament as the fifth seed at 285 pounds.
The Waverly sophomore is 19-1 on the year, and his coach believes he has what it takes to get to the title bout on Saturday night.
“We’re taking it match by match. He gets the winner of his teammate (Beeman) and the 21 seed right off the bat, and then going into the quarterfinals he’ll (most likely) have a kid who has been there before but is super beatable,” Witman said. “We’ve been watching film on him and on (No. 1 seed Tristan) Hitchcock, and there’s absolutely no reason that Kam can’t run with these guys and our expectation is that he beats them. We see Kam making it through to the semis, past the semis and into the finals.”
Hills first matchup could be against his teammate Beeman, who is the 12th seed and will face Pal-Mac’s Luke Herendeen (the 21st seed) in the opening round. Hills will face the winner.
“(Troy is) going to run into a tough first match, a big, strong kid and then when he makes it into the round of 16, he’ll have his teammate which is a tough get for him ... It’s taking it one match at a time,” Witman said of his message to Beeman, who enters the tournament with a 25-8 record.
Beeman is making his first trip to states — and Witman had a similar message for all of his state tournament rookies.
“This is it. This is the last tournament of the year and you need to take the points where you can get them. There’s too many times where I see athletes go up to states and they kind of shell up a little bit and they are playing it conservative,” Witman said.
“You’ve got to score when the opportunity is there because the opportunity might not be there again. The opportunity is not going to be there next week because this is it. Score when you can. Get your ones off bottom, and leave it all out there on the mat. Don’t leave a doubt that you could have done better.”
That message is especially true for Beeman, who is competing in a weight class where points are sometimes extremely hard to come by.
“You’ve got to score your points when they are there, especially at heavyweight because the opportunities are not there as much as some of the lighter weights. So take your points when you can get them, continue to push through and make it to the next round,” Witman said.
Witman believes that both Hills and Beeman have benefitted greatly from having each other as a practice partner.
“I think it’s been great for both of them. Troy is probably going to be the lightest guy at the weight, if I had to guess, or pretty close to it. For him to be practicing with the heaviest guy in the weight really helps Troy out, to deal with the weight and what he needs to do at the weight class,” Witman said. “Same with Kam. Troy is probably one of the fastest guys in the weight, so for Kam to be able to get the footwork down and get the hand-fighting right for someone that’s going to be a little bit smaller, has been big for both of them.”
Stotler enters the tournament as the 13th seed at 152 pounds after making a quick recovery from a collarbone injury that he sustained at the Southern Tier Memorial in January.
“Connor is looking as good as he can possibly look right now. The four weeks off with his clavicle break was detrimental, and I honestly think he probably would have won a section title at 52, but that’s not the goal. The goal is to get on the podium at states, and once we got into the state tournament we didn’t want to risk it,” said Witman of Stotler, who defaulted out of sectionals after securing his spot at states.
“He has put in a hard two weeks. The past two weeks we have been letting him loose a little bit more in the room to test the strength that’s there,” Witman continued. “He’s still got some soreness but that’s to be expected when you’ve had your arm in a sling for four weeks. He’s been looking great the past two weeks. We know who he has in each round and we’ve been game-planning for each one of them.”
Braeden Hills has put together an impressive 30-win season on the mats this year and will enter states as the 20th seed at 160 pounds.
Hills will face No. 13 Aidan Lukas of Seaford in the first round with the winner taking on Windsor’s Mason McCombs, who is the fourth seed, in the quarterfinals.
Witman believes Hills needs to push the pace when he hits the mat in Albany.
“Braeden has got to let it fly. When he wrestles conservatively, that’s when he’s not at his best,” Witman said. “We saw that at sectionals in the first round. He lost to Struble from Owego then he came up and beat (him) for third-and-fourth. He came out and let it fly for third-and-fourth and got the fall. He should have got the fall there in the first round as well.”
If he “lets it fly,” Witman has a feeling Hills can make some noise in the 160-pound bracket.
“He can’t hold back. This is the state tournament — and to bust a bracket from the 20th seed would be something special for him, and something I think he’s capable of.”
The youngest Wolverine heading to states is Welles, who enters the tournament as the eighth seed at 189 pounds.
“He’s wrestling a fellow Section IV kid (Oxford-Green’s Hunter Page) off the bat, a kid that he beat in the semis at sectionals. We expect Hunter Page to come with a game plan to beat Matthias, but we’re ready to counter,” said Witman.
“Once he gets by that first round, he’s got the one seed — but it’s the state tournament so who knows what’s going to happen. I think Matthias is capable of beating anyone on any given day, and on Friday we’re going to see if it’s Matthias’ day or not.”
Witman is confident that his guys are ready to rock in Albany this weekend, and he feels this tournament is the next step in returning the Waverly program to its place among the best in New York.
“This is always the goal. To win the dual meet section (and) state title, that’s the goal eventually, but as individuals and coaching individuals and getting the best out of your athletes, this is the goal right here at states,” said Witman. “We’re going for hardware. We’ve got five guys going to states and that’s incredible for our program. I think we’re definitely in a position and capable of bringing back five medals from Albany, and like I said, the rebuild is almost there — it’s almost there.”
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. today in Albany.
