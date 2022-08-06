ALBANY, N.Y — New York state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has unveiled its Deer Management Permit allocations for the 2022-23 hunting seasons.
The permits for the taking of antlerless deer went on sale this week, as did hunting licenses.
In Wildlife Management Unit 7S, which includes much of Tioga County, 10,800 permits will be available. Both resident and nonresident hunters will have high chances of securing one permit; resident hunters will have low odds of receiving a second tag, while no second permits will be available to nonresidents.
In Wildlife Management Unit 8Y, which includes much of Chemung County, both resident and nonresident hunters will have a good chance at receiving one permit. Resident hunters will have medium odds of securing a second tag, while no second permits will be available to out-of-state hunters. A total of 6,200 permits will be available in WMU 8Y.
The deadline to apply for DMPs is Oct. 1.
Antlerless license process continues
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s antlerless deer license application process is continuing, with unsold tags available now to both residents and nonresidents.
A second round of applications for unsold licenses, if still available, will begin Aug. 15.
Hunters can check updated permit availability in each wildlife management unit at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Sunday hunting days set
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission officials have announced the Sunday hunting dates for 2022.
Sunday hunting for several species will be allowed on Nov. 13, 20 and 27.
The Nov. 13 date will be at the height of the state’s archery deer season, while several small game and furbearer species will also be fair game. Turkeys and migratory birds are not allowed to be hunted on Sundays.
On Nov. 20, hunting will be allowed for bear, deer (archery in WMUs 2B, 5C, and 5D only) squirrel, pheasant, rabbit, grouse, bobwhite quail, woodchuck, crow, raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum, striped skunk, weasel, and porcupine.
On Sunday, Nov. 27, hunting is allowed for deer, bear (only in WMUs with the extended season), raccoon, fox, and coyote.
Officials said anyone who hunts on private land during the Sunday hunting days is required to carry written and signed permission from the landowner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.