Horton finalizes commitment to Liberty

SAYRE — Sayre senior Brayden Horton has made his commitment to play baseball at Liberty University official by signing his Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Horton verbally committed to Liberty in June,
“I think from the beginning, this was God’s plan. I really felt that it was the right fit,” he said. “I love the coaching staff, I love the university and I love everything about the program. Really there hasn’t been another school that’s been that high up there on the list for me. I’m fully confident in my decision to go to Liberty.”
With offers from other big name schools such as Duke and Clemson, Horton’s focus stayed on Liberty throughout the recruiting process.
His uncle, Jonathan Horton, played baseball for the Flames, and his faith also played a large role in his decision.
“Liberty is a Christian college, and that’s what brought me to them in the first place,” he said. “But they also have a great baseball program, great sports facilities and great sports programs in general.”
Sayre baseball coach Jamie VanDuzer noted how Horton’s hard work got him to this point, and how it will benefit the team at Liberty.
“He worked really hard. He put a lot of time in, so I think he’s ready,” VanDuzer said. “It doesn’t matter what they ask him to do, he’s going to do his best to do it. I think any coach out there is really going to appreciate that, his work ethic. He’s usually the first one there and the last one to leave, and that goes a long way.”
“The one thing I know is Liberty will get a great baseball player, a really good student and most of all a good kid,” he added. “That’s what I’m most proud of.”
According to Horton’s mother Lisa, Brayden had manifested this moment early on.
“He said at a very young age that he was going to play baseball at a high level,” she said. “He’s done a really good job keeping his priorities straight.”
And that meant sitting on other offers and waiting for the one he really wanted.
“He turned down a lot of good offers waiting for Liberty,” Lisa said. “They weren’t going to offer him until they saw him in person, and they couldn’t see him in person (because of) COVID. I admire his determination and his hard work. There are a lot of teenagers that would have taken the easy road, and he didn’t.”
His father Jeremy talked about watching his son become the athlete that he is today.
“It’s been a balance of what it takes to push your son, but at the same time allow it to be his dream and not living vicariously through your child,” he said. “That’s been a fine line at times, but once he hit his early teen years, you could see that switch flip. You could see that he wanted it, and he was the one begging me to go throw BP to him, go have a catch with him and go work on his craft.”
With his decision official, Horton will now begin looking forward to starting his college career.
“I think this summer is going to be finding a tournament here and there, but not scheduling tournaments and running around every weekend,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of preparation for fall ball and getting ready for that freshman season. Hopefully I can go in and make an impact, but I’ve still got a long way to go from here.”
Before he gets to Lynchburg this summer, though, he will play one final season at Sayre without the recruiting process looming over him.
“Having that senior season is going to be big,” he said. “We’re going to have a good team this year, and I’m just looking to go have fun again.”
