Lady Tigers drop games to Edison, ND By The Times editor May 10, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tioga’s Felicia Lantz sends a drive to the outfield during her team’s game against Edison on Monday. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TIOGA CENTER — The visiting Edison Spartans scored 11 runs over the first two innings and added eight more in the sixth on their way to a 21-5 win over Tioga on Monday.Tioga was led by McKenzie Williams, who had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.Chloe Gillette had two hits, one RBI and one run, while Felicia Lantz had a double and one RBI, and both Emily Shiner and Emily Bidwell had one hit and scored once.Erin Luther also scored a run for the Tigers, who were held to seven hits in the loss.Luther went the distance in the circle and struck out four.TuesdayNotre Dame 16, Tioga 1TIOGA CENTER — Tioga fell at home on Tuesday, losing to visiting Notre Dame 16-1 in five innings.Notre Dame led 8-1 after two, and added seven more in the third and an extra run in the fifth as it rolled to the victory.For the Tigers, Felicia Lantz led with two hits, while McKenzie Williams, Megan Vance, Emily Bidwell and Chloe Gillette each chalked up one.Tioga will visit Owego today. 