WAVERLY — The Waverly track and field team had a strong showing at the IAC South Large School divisional meet on Tuesday.
On the girls side of things, Kennedy Westbrook and Makenzie Olmstead were both triple winners for the Lady Wolverines.
Kennedy Westbrook, Abigail Knolles, Natalie Garrity and Ally Barrett won the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.9 seconds.
The team of Kennedy Westbrook, Knolles, Kelsey Ward and Haylie Davenport won the 1,600 relay in 4:40.4.
Olmstead, Ward, Harper Minaker and Mackenzie Chamberlain took first in the 3,200 relay in 11:11.39.
Olmstead won the 1,500 in 5:22.6, while Minaker finished in third place. Olmstead also won the 800 in 2:38.8 and Minaker was once again third.
Kennedy Westbrook took first in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.4. Knolles finished second in 1:08.8.
Barrett won the 200 in 27.7 and Addison Westbrook took fourth.
Mira Kittle took first in the pole vault with a top height of 8-feet , while Addison Westbrook took second at 7-6. Kittle also took second in the 100 hurdles, where Chamberlain finished fourth.
Haley Larrabee took second in the long jump with a leap of 12-feet, 10 1/4 inches.
Mackenzie LaForrest placed second in the shot put at 25-10. She also finished third in the discus.
Davenport finished third in the 400 hurdles, while Chamberlain took fourth and Kittle was fifth.
Kendal Shaffer took fourth in the 100 in 14.0 seconds.
For the boys, Nehemiah Anthony won the 110-meter hurdles in 20.4 seconds. Ryan Clark was second in 20.9.
Isaiah Bretz, John Price, Charlie Larrabee and Alex Emanuel won the 400 relay in 47.5 seconds. Clark, Oscar Williams, Jake Benjamin and Troy Beeman finished third.
Hayden Howe won the 400 in 54.1 seconds, while Rylen Larson took third and Larrabee was fourth.
Liam Wright won the 3,200 with a time of 11:32.0.
Williams, Larrabee, Treyton Moore and Nate Peters took first in the 1,600 relay in 3:53.2.
Bretz won the triple jump at 33-11, while Seth Noto took first in the long jump in 17-11 1/4 and Moore was third.
Benjamin took first in the discus in 113-5 and Beeman finished fourth. Benjamin also won the shot put at 39-1/2 and Beeman was third.
Williams won the high jump at 5-feet even, while Noto was second and Clark was fourth.
Wright, Josh Courtney, Howe and Nolan Sheffler took second in the 3,200 relay.
Payton Fravel took second in the pole vault at 10-feet with Noto third and Howe fourth.
Braylon DeKay took third in the 1,600 in 5:26.8. He was also third in the 800 in 2:26.6 and Courtney finished fourth.
Price and Bretz tied for fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.3 seconds. Larson placed fifth.
Larson and Anthony tied for fourth in the 200 in 25.3 seconds. Price finished in fifth place.
Waverly will return to action on Friday at the Corning “Fast Times” Invitational.
