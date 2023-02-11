ATHENS — Getting a chance to be recruited to play sports at the college level is a blessing, but the process can also be a grind for high school athletes.
Athens senior Luke Horton has been going through it for four years, and he had plenty of choices when it came to where he would be taking his talents for the next four years.
In the end, it would all come down to two things for Horton — a chance to play both baseball and football, and somewhere that felt like home. That place was St. John Fisher University.
“It’s been a long process. It kind of started the summer going into my freshman year with some Division I baseball schools reaching out. There’s been Division I, II and III in both sports actually, all the way up through,” Horton said after signing his letter of intent to play at the Division III level on Tuesday inside the Athens High gym.
While many would have thought baseball would be Horton’s choice at the next level, for a while it looked like he would choose to play football in college.
“When it kind of came down to the wire, I had made the decision I was going to play football. That’s where my heart was, and I had been set on Kutztown, East Stroudsburg, Utica and St. John Fisher. I think when I visited those places, and not to knock any of them, they are all awesome schools, awesome coaches and amazing visits, but there was something different about Fisher,” said Horton.
“I had a peace about me when I went to Fisher. I knew I would be comfortable there. I was in the process with (Athens teammate and St. John Fisher commit) Mason (Lister) when I went to Fisher, so that really helped. I think that everything just kind of felt right with Fisher.”
Horton could have just focused on football at Fisher, but he already had a relationship with the baseball coaches in Pittsford — and they said he could do both.
“The baseball coach had reached out to me prior to the football coach, and I had kept in touch with the baseball coaches. When I was being recruited for football, I let the coaches know and they were like ‘we’re cool with you doing both.’ I was like ‘that sounds good to me.’ So I don’t have to give one up, and I’m super pumped for that,” said Horton.
Horton understands that making the jump to the collegiate level in just one sport is tough — and doing both baseball and football will be an even bigger mountain to climb.
“They said it will be a challenge. It will be a ton of hard work and commitment, but they said it’s doable. I know there’s at least one guy (at St. John Fisher) that does both and there have been players in the past that have done both,” he said.
Athens football coach Jack Young believes Horton has the mindset and work ethic to handle two sports as well as his work in the classroom.
“He’s a regimented kind of kid with his workouts and his academics are outstanding. He’s got the right kind of mentality to work it,” Young said. “I’m sure that if the time and place comes where he has to make a choice between one or the other, I’m sure he’ll do that. But if there’s somebody that can handle two sports, Luke is the kind of guy who can.”
Young only coached Horton for one season, but he quickly learned the type of player and person he is.
“I mean from the first time he showed up to work with us and from the first practice on he just brought a competitiveness. He’s got a great attitude and that’s probably the most impressive thing that I saw,” Young said. “He was going to compete every practice. He was going to take his competitiveness to another level on Friday nights and that’s probably the most impressive thing to me — just his work ethic and being the competitive guy that he is.”
Horton believes his time playing football at Sayre and Athens has helped him prepare for the next level.
“I think it helped a ton, at both Sayre and Athens. We competed, at both schools, against really high competition. Having (former Sayre) coach (Kevin) Gorman, who has kind of been there and done that in collegiate football really helped. With coach Young, it’s been an amazing year with him really helping me prepare, and just on the recruiting side of things helping me. I would go into his classroom and just sit there and talk with him for as long as I wanted to figure stuff out,” said Horton.
Horton is excited to head to Fisher with one of his best friends and teammates in Mason Lister, who will sign his letter of intent later this month.
“I’m extremely happy. I think we are both blessed to have each other in school. I think it will make things ten times easier in terms of the move and the change from high school to college. I think having that support will be huge,” Horton said.
The two Wildcats aren’t the only Valley athletes who will be heading to play football at Fisher as Waverly’s Isaiah Bretz and Nate DeLill have both verbally committed to compete for the Cardinals.
“I was on my visit with Nate and Isaiah. I like those guys a ton. I think me and Mason and those guys will grow closer throughout college and it will be great to have that support with other Valley guys there. It will make the trip for Valley people to come up a little easier to watch some games,” Horton said.
Horton noted that the football coaching staff at Fisher has said he could work his way into playing time early on in his career.
“They said I have a chance to play pretty quickly,” said Horton, who will likely play wide receiver. “I mean that’s the goal of anybody, to play right away. I think I have a lot of work to do. I think I need to get a lot stronger and a lot faster, but I think that will come with age and with work throughout the summer.”
Horton, a former NTL Pitcher of the Year at Sayre, was recruited heavily on the baseball side of things. When it came time to choose a place to take the mound at the next level, Fisher was clearly the best place for him.
“I’m super excited. It’s a huge blessing that they’ve recruited me the way that they have. Like I said, they made me feel like I was their guy right off the bat,” Horton said. “That puts a lot of pressure on me knowing that I have to go in and I have to perform because they kind of had to sell me to the other coaches saying ‘This is a guy that we want.’ There’s some pressure but I’m excited for it and I’m ready to attack it.”
Athens baseball coach Charlie Havens hasn’t had a chance to coach Horton yet, but he knows what kind of player he is.
“Luke has a really strong work ethic. (He has a) great leadership ability and he’s focused. I’ve seen him most in competition (against) him, and he has his team ready to play all the time and he has a whole other level that I think we’ll see at the college level,” said Havens, who believes he will have a big year for the Wildcats. “I think we’re going to see some really great stuff from him this year.”
Horton traveled a lot over the years to make sure he got looks from college baseball coaches. While he said it was “stressful,” the Athens senior believes the process was worth it and worked out in the end.
“It has been stressful having to go to Georgia and go to Florida to play high (level) baseball in front of scouts. It’s been stressful, and honestly I wouldn’t have had it work out any other way. I’m super blessed and I’m super happy with my decision,” he said.
While the sports are a major part of it, Horton also said the campus sold him on St. John Fisher.
“The campus was really nice. It’s a smaller campus. It’s all kind of together so there’s not a ton of walking. The food is unbelievable. That was huge,” said Horton, who said he will either major in education with a focus on social studies or go for a business degree.
In the end, like most things in life, it all came down to the people at St. John Fisher.
“The campus was nice, but what made it such an easy decision was the people and the coaches,” Horton said. “There’s some people that I know that already go there, and they’ve said nothing but amazing things about it. I don’t know — there was just a peace about it and it kind of made things easy.”
