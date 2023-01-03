Sophomore Gracelynn Laudermilch put together an incredible 2022 season for the Northeast Bradford girls cross country team.
For her part in delivering an NTL and District IV title — Laudermilch has earned the spot as the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region MVP for girls cross country.
“It’s just a blessing, and I’m really honored and humbled,” Laudermilch said of being named Regional Runner of the Year. “It’s really special. And I would like to give God the glory because he’s the reason that I had the good season that I had this year.”
After an injury ended her season last year, Laudermilch focused on keeping healthy throughout the year, and it paid dividends as she was the front-runner during the year in the NTL.
“I tried to stay healthy. That was the goal all season,” Laudermilch said. “So I made sure to keep my mileage down to keep me feeling good and fresh … And just keeping the entire team healthy too, because that went into a lot of our success this season.”
Her running is what propelled the NEB team to an NTL title, as she went undefeated in dual meets, undefeated in the NTL, and not only claimed the league title but the District IV title as well.
“It’s really fun that we all push each other and it’s just when you come into an environment, everyone wants the same thing. It’s just really fun to do it together,” Laudermilch said. “It makes it more special. And you’re happy for everyone else’s success as well as your own though it just makes it really special.”
With such a successful season, not many know what it takes to compete as a runner at the highest level.
Laudermilch put in a lot of offseason work, and to see all of her endeavors result in titles is something she was extremely pleased with.
“I just like putting in a lot of work and I like to see results,” Laudermilch said. “My success comes from God. Because obviously, like he does not let me if he doesn’t want me to win. He’s not going to let me win and he’s the one that’s given me the healthy season that I’ve had that’s given me the success. I have to do everything according to him because I would not be in the position that I’m in.”
Though the season was a success for the young runner, it didn’t come without adversity.
On an abnormally hot day at the state meet, Laudermilch was unable to finish the race but she found lessons in every twist and turn of the year as she reflected on the season that was.
“Yeah, so it was rough. I mean, I got hospitalized afterward,” Laudermilch said of the state meet. “But it was God’s controlled outcome, and obviously, it wasn’t the best outcome but I know, like last year, he’s taught me so much. And I’ve been able to share that, and it’s made our team stronger and has made me stronger as a runner, so I just have to believe and trust that he has a plan for this, and I can’t see it right now, but I know that down the road I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, that’s why that happened’.”
With two full seasons left of varsity running for Laudermilch, her goals for the upcoming season are simple, to be healthy and enjoy running.
“Stay healthy,” Laudermilch said of her goals. “Keep your long-term perspective, be process-oriented, and have fun.”
All-Region Girls Cross Country All-Stars
Runner of the Year: NEB’s Gracelynn Laudermilch
Rookie of the Year: NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford — Adam Russell
All-Stars
Athens’ Emma Bronson
Athens’ Sara Bronson
Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn
SVEC’s Ayasha Schweiger
Troy’s Alyssa Parks
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe
