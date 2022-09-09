TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga cross country squad enters the 2022 with low numbers, but the Tigers will look for improvement each week as they prepare for the postseason.
“We lost about half of our team to graduation and are now dealing with small numbers,” said Tioga coach Jim Burrowes, who is in his 7th year. “We have exactly enough boys for a scoring team and (we) are lacking girls.”
Leading the way will be returning state qualifier Thomas Hurd, who placed at the 2021 Section IV meet. Also returning for the Tigers is Andrew Early, who Burrowes said is “looking strong” this year.
Some newcomers to look out for on the Tioga boys squad are Owen Seaver and Talon Wood, according to Burrowes.
In the Tigers’ season opener this week, Hurd finished in 21 minutes, 40 seconds to take second at Watkins Glen. Early came home in fifth place and Seaver was 11th.
The Lady Tigers were led by Brooke Delmage, who finished in 15th place.
With the season officially under way, the Tigers will now look to make progress day in and day out.
“Our goal is to keep improving throughout the year and see if we can have another sectional place winner,” Burrowes said.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.