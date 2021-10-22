WAVERLY – The Wolverines come in to this game at 7-0 for the first time since 2012 and riding high after winning the Section IV Football Conference Division V title with Friday’s 25-19 win over Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
The result sets up a game against Norwich in a couple of weeks.
This week the Wolverines host Oneonta for homecoming.
The Yellowjackets started off well with a pair of wins, but have found yards hard and points harder still ever since.
In wins over Walton and Mechanicville, Oneonta averaged 298 yards gained and 250 yards allowed. In the last four games those numbers turn into 200 yards gained and 348 yards allowed.
Kaden Halstead is the team’s primary quarterback although Eydon Nelson will take the occasional snap. One common theme is that each will pull the ball down and run quickly. They seem to be operating in a one-read system: look at a receiver; throw if he’s open, run if not. They’re not open a lot, so Halstead runs a lot and leads the team with 328 yards and five scores on 76 runs. Passing, he’s 35-of-77 for 380 yards. He has no TDs and eight interceptions.
Mateo Goodhue is the lead running back with 39 carries for 230 yards and one score and Carter Neer has four scores and 152 yards on 27 carries.
Logan Monroe leads the receivers with 16 catches for 157 yards. Seven other players have receptions. The most targeted of those is Louis Bonnici, who has six receptions for 49 yards.
Waverly’s offense is led by quarterback Joey Tomasso, who has hit 103 of 189 passes for 1,330 yards and 12 TDs with five picks.
Brady Blauvelt leads the receiving corps in catches with 33 with 387 yards and five TDs. Jay Pipher has 27 receptions for 531 yards and three scores, Tyler Talada has 18 catches for 214 yards and three scores and Isaiah Bretz has 10 catches for 96 yards and two TDs.
Gage Tedesco has 66 carries for 384 yards and five TDs with Tomasso next on the list with 306 yards and eight TDs on 53 runs. As a team, Waverly has 982 yards and 18 TDs on the ground.
Waverly’s stout defense gave up 19 points against a very talented Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour team last week. Look for the Wolverines to return to form against the Yellowjackets tonight.
