WAVERLY — The host Waverly Lady Wolverines scored 11 runs over the first three innings and then held on from there for an 11-9 win over rival Tioga on Friday.
The loss was the first of the year for the Lady Tigers, who entered the game with an 9-0 record. Waverly improved to 6-7 with the win.
Tioga scored two in the top of the first before Waverly rallied with six in the second and five more in the third to take an 11-2 advantage.
The visiting Tigers mounted a comeback with five in the fourth and two in the sixth, but they couldn’t finish the rally.
Olivia Robinson had a triple, three RBI and one run scored, while Hannah Carpenter finished with two hits and one run to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Loralye Anthony had the other hit for Waverly, which only had four hits but took advantage of four errors and four walks.
Robinson went the distance in the circle for Waverly and had four strikeouts, while walking just two.
Tioga racked up 16 hits with Megan Shumway leading the way with three hits, including a triple, one RBI and one run.
McKenzie Williams also had three hits and scored twice, while Emily Bidwell and Erin Luther both had two hits, including a double. Luther finished with three RBI and one run, and Bidwell added two RBI and one run.
RaeAnne Feeko had two hits and two runs, while both Felicia Lantz and Chloe Gillette had two hits, one run and one RBI.
Luther got the start for Tioga and gave up just four hits while walking four and striking out four.
