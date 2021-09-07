CV upsets shorthanded Sayre

WESTFIELD — Cowanesque Valley rallied in the second half to pull off the upset against Sayre in a 26-19 victory on Saturday night.
The Redskins, who were without several players due to COVID-19 quarantine, rallied in the final minute of the game, but came up five yards short as time expired.
Behind 13-7 at the half, the Indians marched downfield on their first possession well with a 12-play scoring drive — aided by a face mask call and a rare defensive blocking in the back by the Redskins. Facing a fourth-and-four at the 4, Jacob Schmitt rolled left and found Tanyon Brown for the score. However, a holding call negated the touchdown, but CV went to the well again and ran the same play. This time from 14-yards out and with no holding call.
The extra point hit the right upright on the PAT to keep the score tied.
Each team had trouble moving the ball until Cowanesque Valley took possession just after the start of the fourth quarter. On the Indians’ first play, the Redskins received an interference call aggravated with an unsportsmanlike call. Schmitt then connected with Elliot Good for 17 yards and with Brown for two passes of five yards each.
Freshman Tim Freeman, CV’s workhorse on the ground, carried the ball four times on the drive for 27 yards, including five-yard bulldozing run to cap the drive. The run gave the Indians a 19-13 lead. A bobbled hold thwarted the extra point attempt.
On the ensuing kickoff return, a Redskin player suffered an injury and had to be taken to the local health care facilities. After the long delay, Sayre players showed their metal.
After a short run by Josh Arnold, senior quarterback Brayden Horton dropped back in the pocket. He avoided CV linemen and scampered down the home sideline for 41 yards. Horton then connected with Luke Horton for 19 yards before calling his own number for a 13-yard run and a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
The Indians blocked the PAT to keep the score knotted at 19.
Once again, Sayre help the Indians with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the first play of the drive. Schmitt led Cowanesque Valley to the goal line methodically with short passes and runs that kept moving the sticks and the clock. The Redskins aided their opponents with a late hit on Schmitt out of bounds, putting the ball on the 10.
Freeman dragged would be tacklers to the 2-yard line before Schmitt crossed the goal line with 53 seconds left on the clock for a 26-19 lead.
Sayre took over at the 36 with 48 seconds left and marched up field with passes to Horton, Arnold, and Pellicano. On the final play of the game — with two seconds left — Brayden Horton connected with Luke Horton at the five. Indian tacklers smothered the wide receiver to end the game.
Cowanesque Valley raced off the field in a rare win over an NTL rival.
The beginning of the game may have foreshadowed the outcome. On their first possession of the contest, snaps from center sailed over Brayden Horton’s head for losses of 12 and 21 yards, and CV took advantage.
Om their initial possession, the Indians mixed up the run and pass for nine-play drive. Good carried four times for 19 yards with the final tally accounting for a touchdown. Brown added the PAT for an 7-0 lead.
Sayre, behind the arm of Brayden Horton, tied the game on the following series. He completed five passes for 57 yards, including a 7-yarder to Luke Horton for the touchdown. Aiden Ennis knotted the game with the PAT.
The Redskins capitalized on a Cowanesque Valley fumble minutes later. Working with a short field, Brayden Horton scored from 2 yards out for the 13-7 halftime lead.
The Cousin Connection led Sayre in the air with Brayden’s statline: 22 of 29 for 254 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Eight of those completions went to Luke for 129 yards. Jackson Hubbard added six receptions for 61 yards.
Freeman powered the Indians with 141 yards on 14 carries. Schmitt completed thirteen passes for 101 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.