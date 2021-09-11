TOWANDA — Athens came out firing on offense and stubborn on defense. Towanda never broke through to threaten the Wildcats AS Athens rolled to a 35-0 victory.
Athens scored touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions to open up an early 21-0 lead. The Wildcats picked up yards in big chunks. On their first drive, Mason Lister connected with Karter Rude for a 44-yard completion. On the second drive, Shayne Reid had a 21-yard rush and Lister and Rude connected again for 19 yards. Lister and Rude hooked up on the third drive for a 20 yard completion.
Towanda moved the ball with limited success against the Wildcats all game. The Black Knights finished the game with 142 total yards on offense.
However, they opened the second half driving deep into Wildcat territory. Quintin Woodburn returned the kickoff 30 yards to ignite the drive. Gutsy Riley Vanderpool powered the drive with seven carries. The drive stalled on the Athens seven yard line with a missed field goal attempt.
Athens responded with an 80-yard drive to put the lead at 35-0 and put the running clock in effect.
Athens’ Head Coach Jack Young emphasized the importance of the win.
“Last week was a tough loss and we had kind of a goofy week this week.”
Despite the week-long hurdles, Young believes his team is continuing to build and develop.
Riley Vanderpool led Towanda with 18 rushes for 56 yards. Grady Flynn was 6-14 passing for 53 yards and an interception.
Athens was led on the ground by Reid. Reid had 14 carries for 112 yards. Lister added sevem carries for 46 yards and three touchdowns. From the pocket, Lister added 141 yards passing on 7-of-8 attempts. Rude finished the game with four receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Athens heads to South Williamsport next week while Towanda takes on Milton.
