ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season with an exciting come-from-behind walk-off 59-57 win over visiting Seton Catholic on Saturday night.
The Wildcats trailed 57-51 with just under a minute left, but they would go on an impressive run late to get the win.
Athens senior Mason Lister scored off an assist from Korey Miller, who then made a free throw to cut the lead to three.
Lister would then hit a clutch three-pointer with just 28 seconds left to tie things up at 57.
Seton Catholic had a chance to get a game-winning shot off, but when a pass bounced off one of the Seton players, Athens senior Luke Horton scooped it up and raced down the court.
Horton took off from near the foul line and put up an underhanded shot which found the bottom of the net as the final buzzer sounded — and the Wildcats walked away with a big win to end their regular season.
The Wildcats were led by Horton with a season-high 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lister also had 20 points and added five rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Chris Mitchell had a strong game for the Wildcats as he finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Athens currently sits as the fourth seed in the District IV Class AAAA standings and should have a home game next week in the opening round of the playoffs.
Tioga 79, Newark Valley 46
TIOGA — The host Tioga Tigers jumped out to a 24-5 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a blowout win over Newark Valley in a game honoring legendary Tioga coach Jim Ryder, who passed away in October.
Evan Sickler led the way for Tioga with 26 points, while Shea Bailey finished with 19 points and Ethan Perry added 11.
Also for Tioga, Ethan Landmesser and Gavin Fisher scored six points and Valentino Rossi and Karson Sindoni each scored four.
Rounding out the scoring for Tioga was Ben Leary with three.
Tioga will wrap up the regular season with a game at Maine-Endwell on Wednesday.
