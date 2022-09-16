Personal milestones and accolades are nice, but if you talk with any true competitor they will quickly turn the conversation to the only thing that really matters — winning.
That was the case this week when Waverly junior quarterback Joey Tomasso and Athens senior QB Mason Lister were asked about recently eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark through the air.
“Nothing really, I didn’t even know it happened,” Tomasso said on what the milestone means to him. “I was more excited that we got the win against Owego, and hopefully we come out and get our first league win against Newark Valley this week.”
While Lister admitted the accomplishment was special to him, he’s also focused on winning tonight’s game at Wellsboro and the rest that follow on the Wildcats’ schedule.
“I mean that stuff means a lot to me, but as of right now I’m putting all my focus towards this week’s game and next week’s game. You know, just stay focused on the season,” Lister said.
Another similarity between the two Valley signal callers — who are both closing in on their school’s all-time passing yards record — was their praise for the players around them.
“None of (this) would be possible without the four (groups) I’ve had of receivers. I’ve had four (sets of) receivers, who all have had hands, all have speed, all have a vertical,” Lister said. “From freshmen year to senior year, I’ve had the linemen to give me protection. I’ve had the wide receivers to make plays and even running backs. Shayne Reid, Caleb Nichols, they’ve all been there to make the receptions and I can’t do it without them.”
When talking about this year’s Waverly team, Tomasso spoke highly of everyone around him — from the running backs and wide receivers to the offensive line.
“Our running backs have been (doing) really well. They have been catching the ball well, in practice and in games. If our running backs keep running the way that they (have been) running throughout the first two games, we’ll be in good shape,” Tomasso said.
When it came to the guys he throws to, Tomasso said they have all stepped up — from the more experienced receivers to the newcomers.
“They have been great. We have Carter George, his first year playing receiver, and (also) Jake VanHouten, and then Jay Pipher, Isaiah Bretz, Nate DeLill and Payton Fravel. Those guys have all been great throughout practice and throughout the games. They are catching the ball really well,” he said.
Tomasso has had plenty of time to look for those receivers thanks to outstanding play from his offensive line.
“The line has been unbelievable. I don’t even think I was hit last game,” he said.
The Waverly offense can be one of the most potent in the entire region, but through the first two weeks it’s been the Wolverines’ D that has led the way — and that hasn’t been lost on Tomasso.
“We really ride on the back of our defense. Our defense has been playing extremely well so far and hopefully we continue that,” Tomasso said.
The similarities between Lister and Tomasso don’t stop on the field. Both quarterbacks are also dealing with the college recruiting process while trying to lead their teams to wins.
“It’s a lot,” Lister said. “The recruiting process is a lot more answering emails all the time and stuff like that, but it’s a lot to handle. I just make sure to put my team first and whatever comes can come from the whole recruiting process.”
Tomasso, who has another year at Waverly before heading to the next level, is enjoying the chance to go to college games as a recruit on Saturdays, but like Lister, he’s focused on making sure his team gets 100 percent of him the rest of the week.
“It’s fun to go on those (recruiting) trips and all that stuff, but it feels way better after we get a win on Friday night and then I can go to those trips,” he said. “(Winning on Friday) is definitely the main focus. I can worry about that (other) stuff in the offseason. I’m just trying to get through this season, and hopefully we can play really well and then we can worry about that at a later time.”
The college decisions will come in time, but both quarterbacks understand their teams need to continue to improve week in and week out as they look to achieve their goals.
“We definitely have a lot of room to improve. We watch a lot of film and our coaches have been really great. They put notes everywhere on film and that’s helping us out a lot in practice and in the games,” Tomasso said.
“I think this team has the capability to win a district game this year and I’ve said that from the beginning. I think winning a district game would mean everything to this team,” Lister said. “There’s always things that we can clean up and work on. That’s exactly what we’re here to do and we’re going to make sure to take care of business.”
And while they are on “rival” teams, both Lister and Tomasso will be following the other through social media and cheering their quarterback counterpart on as they chase their goals.
“There’s a little friendly competition, but for the most part we are good friends. We like a bunch of (each other’s) tweets and we always retweet our stuff and it’s really nice,” Tomasso said.
“I wish the best for Joey. He’s a great quarterback. He’s actually younger than me and he (already) has a ton of experience to go to the next level. I wish nothing but the best for him,” Lister added.
