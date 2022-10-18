ROME — The Northern Tier League hosted the Coaches Invitational on Saturday, where Northeast Bradford won the boys and girls combined title.
Girls
The girls’ meet would be headlined by another impressive outing from the NEB girls, as they won the girls team title with a score of 39.
Gracelyn Laudermilch captured first overall with a time of 20:31.90 to lead the Lady Panthers to victory.
NEB would also grab three more spots in the top 15 with Anaiah Kolesar (21:05.10) finishing in third place, Melanie Shumway (21:52.60) taking fifth place, and Amelia Kapr (22:37) finishing in 11th place for the Lady Panthers.
Wyalusing finished second in team competition, posting a team score of 62. The Lady Rams were paced by a solid overall performance that featured five runners in the top 20, with Kayla Beebe taking the top spot for her team in sixth place with a time of 21:57.90.
Right behind her teammate was Megan King (22:06.40) in sixth place, while Kassandra Kerin (23:37.60) took 16th place, Kira Allen (23:56.90) finished in 17th, and Laina Beebe (24:27.30) captured 20th place.
Athens took third as a team with a score of 80, and was paced by a trio of runners in the top 15. Sara Bronson once again led the charge with a time of 20:46.90, which was good for second overall.
Emma Bronson would also crack the top five with a fourth-place day, and finished with a time of 21:44.20.
The final runner for Athens to make the top 15 was Thea Bentley (23:09.90), who captured 14th place on the day.
Towanda would take fifth place as a team with a score of 111, with the top performer being Marissa Wise, who took 13th place with a time of 22:53.60.
The next top finishers for the Lady Black Knights were Maddison Nonnemacher (24:48.10) and Dixie Brown (25:16.70), who finished in 23rd and 26th places respectively.
The Canton Lady Warriors would take seventh place as a team with a score of 151 and had one runner in the top 10 as Camille McRoberts (22:25.00) took 10th place.
Also running for Canton were Laci Niemczyk (26:27.20), who took 36th place, and Emily Henderson (26:36.50), who finished in 37th place.
Troy did not field a complete team, but had Lilly DePew take 19th place with a time of 24:17.70, and Rachel Kingsley took second place with a time of 24:35.60.
Boys
In the boys’ competition, the Cowanesque Valley boys would take the top spot with a dominant performance that saw them take four of the top five spots, and Towanda would grab the second place spot as a team with a score of 60.
Towanda would use a strong overall day to take second place, and even though the Black Knights didn’t place any runners in the top five, they would have five top 20 finishers.
The Black Knights were led by strong performances from juniors Eric McGee (18:32.20) and Nate Spencer (18:35.70), who finished in eighth and ninth places, respectively.
Jacob Carr took the 13th spot with a time of 18:48.90, and Luke Tavani followed close behind in 14th place with a time of 18:54.20.
Towanda’s final top-20 finisher was John Tavani (19:02.00), who finished in 16th place.
In third place at the meet was NEB with a score of 69. The Panthers were paced by standout Creed Dewing, who took the top spot for any area runner in third place with a time of 17:24.00.
NEB had four other runners finish in the top 20, with Norman Strauss (18:45.90) in 12th place, Aiden Kapr (18:58.90) claiming 15th place, Aydin Finch (19:06.60) taking 19th place, and Dayton Russell (19:06.80) who took 20th place.
Wyalusing would finish in fourth with a team score of 96 and two runners in the top 15.
Trennan Tewksbury was the top finisher for the Rams and finished in sixth place with a time of 18:20.70.
Jeremy Clauser would be the next top finisher for the Rams with a time of 18:43.30 — which was good for 10th place.
Clayton Petlock (19:37.50) was the next-best runner for Wyalusing on the day and finished in 23rd place.
Troy finished in fifth place with a team score of 107 and two top-20 finishers in freshman Brody Campbell (19:03.00) in 17th place, and Lance Heasley (19:06.40) right behind in 18th place.
Their third-best finisher was Hart Housekneckt (19:21.50), who finished in 21st place.
Athens took sixth place on the day, and Ethan Hicks would be the top Wildcat finisher in fifth place with a time of 18:05.10.
Also in the top 10 for the Wildcats was senior Ethan Denlinger — who took eighth place and finished with a time of 18:25.70.
Nate Prickitt (20:11.50) was the next-best finisher for Athens and took 31st place.
Canton finished in seventh place with a score of 228 and was led by Lawrence Halbfoerster (20:08.40) in 30th place, and Brayden Vroman (20:54.70) in 41st place.
The NTL runners will be back in action for the PIAA District IV meet at Bloomsburg University on Thursday, Oct. 27.
