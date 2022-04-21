WAVERLY — Michaela Lauper pitched a shutout and recorded four hits as the Waverly softball team picked up its fourth straight win with a 13-0 victory over Newark Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
The Waverly offense struck early and often.
Lauper opened the bottom of the first inning with a single, and Bella Romano drew a one-out walk. Aubrey Ennis then hit a fly ball that was mishandled and Lauper came in to score.
Romano followed Lauper home when Olivia Robinson hit an RBI groundout, and Ennis came in to score on an RBI double by Lea VanAllen to give the Lady Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
Lauper gave up a leadoff double to Rachael Walker to start the top of the second, and Walker advanced to third on the throw.
It was one of only two hits Lauper allowed, and she quickly worked around it.
Joslyn Wright was thrown out at first after a dropped third strike, and Walker was caught at the plate trying to score, giving Waverly 2-3-2 double play. Another strikeout ended the inning.
Lauper struck out eight batters in the game and walked none.
Lauper helped herself out with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to make the score 4-0, and Ennis hit a 2-RBI single to make it 6-0 after three innings.
The Lady Wolverines added three more in the fourth on RBI singles by Brinn Cooney and Lauper, and Peyton Shaw hit an RBI triple.
Cooney added an RBI triple in the fifth, and Lauper roped another RBI single to put Waverly ahead 11-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ennis and Robinson both scored on passed balls to create the 13-0 final.
Lauper led the offensive onslaught with four hits, three RBI and three runs scored for Waverly.
Ennis and Cooney added two hits and two RBI each for the Lady Wolverines, who totaled 10 hits as a team.
Walker and Mackenzie Malone were responsible for Newark Valley’s two hits.
Next up for Waverly, now 4-1, is a home game against Thomas A. Edison at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Tioga 21, Newfield 0
TIOGA CENTER — Alissa Hine, Erin Luther and RaeAnne Feeko pitched a combined no-hitter, and the Tioga offense put up 21 runs in the win over Newfield on Wednesday.
Feeko pitched the last of five innings, but her major contributions came at the plate with three hits — including a home run — and five RBI along with three runs scored.
Feeko’s first hit and RBI of the day came on a double in the first inning, which scored Abby Foley, who singled to start things off.
From there, the next six Tioga batters would reach base — including a triple from Luther and a double by Felicia Lantz — and all of them scored to put Tioga ahead 7-0 after one inning.
Lantz added another RBI double in the second and Austyn Vance followed with an RBI triple. An RBI groundout by Alissa Hine extended Tioga’s lead to 10-0 through two innings.
Feeko’s homer, a three-run shot, came in the third inning.
The strong offense continued Tioga plated nine total runs in the third and two more in the fourth.
Lantz had a game-high four hits and three RBI, and Foley added three hits and three RBI.
Vance, Luther, Molly Bombard and Julia Bellis all had two hits for Tioga.
The Lady Tigers racked up 18 hits in the game.
Hine got the start and Luther threw another two innings for Tioga. Both struck out three batters.
Tioga will face Candor on the road at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Spencer-Van Etten 20, Odessa-Montour 0
SPENCER — Rhianna Lawrence did it again.
The Panthers’ standout hurler tossed a five-inning no hitter with 11 strikeouts and just three walks.
She got all the support she would need in the bottom of the first as S-VE plated nine runners. From there, it was an easy cruise.
Leading the hit parade for S-VE was Reagan Sudnikovich, who hit for the cycle, delivered four RBI and scored twice. Faith Brenchley also had a homer, a single, three RBI and four runs and Lawrence aided her cause with four runs.
Also for the Panthers, Katelin Klym had two singles, a run and one RBI; Hannah Smith had a single and three runs; Adriena Farmer added a single, two runs and one RBI; and Sydney Presher had a single and a run; with Aubrie Kastenhuber, Aryo Jackman and Sophia Dutra adding a run each.
Monday
Spencer-Van Etten 18, Newfield 0
NEWFIELD — In a game ended early due to weather, the Panthers pounced early and cruised home.
S-VE had just run in the first inning, then erupted for 12 in the second.
Sudnikovish led the way with a triple, two singles, three runs and three RBI; Faith Brenchley had a single, three runs and one RBI; Smith finished her night with two singles, two RBI and two runs; and Kastenhuber had a single, a double and three runs.
In addition, Klym added a single, double and two RBI; Farmer added two singles, a run and one RBI; Jackman had a single and two runs; Dutra ended up with a single and RBI; Caili Root scored twice; and Aryie Disbrow scored a run.
Spencer-Van Etten will host Candor on Monday.
