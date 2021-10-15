Tioga volleyball dominates O-M By RYAN SHARP Associate Editor Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga volleyball team swept its way to a victory over Odessa-Montour on Thursday, winning all three sets by a double-digit margin.The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-11 and dominated the second in a 25-7 win. They then took the third set by a score of 25-13.Tioga aced 19 serves in the match, led by six from Austyn Vance and five from Nina Spano. Julia Bellis had four aces, Hailey Browne had three, and Reese Howey added one more. Bellis recorded 10 digs and seven assists to lead the team in both categories, and also had three kills.Spano, Howey and Emme Hall added three kills each.Tioga will face Waverly at home on Monday at 6:30 p.m.North Penn-Liberty 3, Athens 0LIBERTY — Athens was swept by North Penn-Liberty in NTL volleyball action on Thursday night.After NP-L took the first set, 25-6, Athens kept it closer in the second, but fell, 25-20.NP-L won the third set, 25-14, to secure the match.Jenny Ryan recorded 21 digs to lead the Wildcats, while Cailin McDaniel had 17 and Ally Martin had 13. Ryan also aced two serves and tallied three kills.Taylor Walker led the team with seven kills and Martin had five.“We played like a team and played like we were winning. Attitudes were awesome and play was hard. As a coach, that's what you want to see," Athens coach Heather Hanson said.Canton 3, Sayre 0CANTON — The Canton volleyball team had no trouble beating Sayre on Thursday, as the Warriors swept the match.Canton won the first set, 25-13, and each of the final two sets by a score of 25-12.Alexis Frisbie led Sayre with eight digs, and Aliyah Rawlings had a team-high five assists.Madison Belles and Rachael Vandermark each tallied three digs in the match.Makenna Garrison aced one serve, and also recorded two kills and two digs.Sayre will host Williamson at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. 