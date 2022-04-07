Waverly baseball falls to WGOM Sports Staff Apr 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Waverly’s Ty Beeman applies a late tag at the plate during his team’s game against Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour on Wednesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Waverly's Tom Hand dives back to first in his team's game against Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour on Wednesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Waverly’s Bryce Bailey throws in from the outfield during his team’s game against Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour on Wednesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAVERLY — The Waverly baseball team fell 11-1 to Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour.WGOM jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added another three runs in the second.Waverly got on the board in the fifth inning when Jay Pipher — who singled earlier in the frame — scored on a wild pitch. The Wolverines tallied seven hits in the game, led by Ty Beeman with two.Pipher, Bryce Bailey, Thomas Hand, Brady Blauvelt and Nate DeLill all had one hit apiece. Waverly struck out 12 times, earned four walks and recorded four errors in the game.WGOM recorded eight hits and nine walks on the day.Alex Holmes and Daniel Lewis each had two hits for the Seneca Indians, and Bradley Gillis walked three times and scored three runs.The Wolverines will face WGOM again tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., this time on the road. 