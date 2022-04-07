WAVERLY — The Waverly baseball team fell 11-1 to Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour.

WGOM jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added another three runs in the second.

Waverly got on the board in the fifth inning when Jay Pipher — who singled earlier in the frame — scored on a wild pitch.

The Wolverines tallied seven hits in the game, led by Ty Beeman with two.

Pipher, Bryce Bailey, Thomas Hand, Brady Blauvelt and Nate DeLill all had one hit apiece.

Waverly struck out 12 times, earned four walks and recorded four errors in the game.

WGOM recorded eight hits and nine walks on the day.

Alex Holmes and Daniel Lewis each had two hits for the Seneca Indians, and Bradley Gillis walked three times and scored three runs.

The Wolverines will face WGOM again tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., this time on the road.

