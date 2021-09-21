NEWFIELD — Waverly is no stranger to rallying for a win after being down. That was exactly what they did again on Monday night, winning the match 3-1 after finding themselves trailing by a set to Newfield after one one.
The Wolverines dropped the first by a score of 25-16, but woke up to take the final three with ease by scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-19.
“The team energy was low and they definitely had trouble getting their serves over in the first match,” said Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers. “They really didn’t start playing until the second set. We really need to walk into a match with high energy and be ready to play.”
Having a big day at the setter position was Michaela Lauper. She was able to tally 14 digs from a defensive position and turn those into 11 assists; each was a game-high.
Paighten Streeter was on fire from behind the service line with 19 service points to go along with eight aces in the contest. Peyton Shaw was second on the team in service points with 10. Lillie Kirk and Sydney Nierstedt both had a game-best six kills in front of the net in the win.
JV: The Wolverines JV squad also came out with a win; sweeping the Trojans in all three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-16.
Waverly will gear up for a home game on Wednesday with perhaps the top dog in the IAC this year in the undefeated Tioga Tigers. That game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tioga 3, Odessa-Montour 0
ODESSA — Coming off a Saturday full of volleyball, the Tioga Tigers stormed past the Odessa-Montour Indians on Monday night; taking them down three sets to none by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-12.
Molly Bombard once again led the team at the setter position with 11 assists, while Lilly Mesler had nine. Nina Spano had a day at the service line for the Tigers with eight service points. Hailey Browne followed close behind with five.
Tioga’s Julia Bellis tended the net for the majority of the contest, finishing with five kills. Austyn Vance cleaned things up on the defensive end with six digs.
Emma Landon led O-M at the service line with four service points and two aces in the loss. Her teammate Kaylee Watson had two kills and two digs.
Tioga improves their record to 4-0 overall with all of those wins coming in IAC play as well. They will be back in action when they head west to take on Waverly on Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.