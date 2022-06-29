ATHENS — The visitors on the scoreboard, Athens Little League Majors rolled to a 7-1 win over RTL at Fairbanks Field Tuesday evening in a winner’s bracket quarterfinal.
Athens scored the game’s first six runs and held RTL to two hits in the win.
Athens used a Ryan Hicks triple and RBI single by Kade Rowe to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Athens made it 3-0 in the third on a Sam Cheresnowsky single, walks to Cartyr Cockcroft and Rowe and a two RBI single by Jacob Saxon.
In the fourth, Graham Steinfelt walked and scored on an RBI single by Cockcroft, who later stole home to make it 5-0.
Athens also scored in the fifth on a steal of the dish by Saxon, who had walked.
RTL finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Landry Tinna walked and scored on an error off the bat of Griffin Sheldon but that would be all the Wyalusing-based squad would get.
Athens answered that run in the top of the sixth on a Joe Dickinson walk and an RBI double by Hicks.
Dickinson fanned eight in 3 2/3 innings on the hill, allowing two hits and two walks along the way. Shea Davidson got one out on two pitches and Saxon had five strikeouts, allowing just one walk and one unearned run.
Marshall Huston had both hits for RTL.
Camron Cole, Huston and Campbell Carr did the pitching for RTL. Huston struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings.
Athens will play the winner of the Tunkhannock vs. Susquehanna County game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 in a Winners’ Bracket semifinal at a site to be determined.
RTL will play the team that loses the Tunkhannock-Susquehanna County matchup on Thursday at 6 at a site to be determined.
