CHENANGO FORKS— The Waverly girls’ basketball team opened up their 2022 season with a road win over Chenango Forks by a score of 50-46 on Saturday.
Waverly jumped out to an 18-15 lead after the first quarter and knocked down three triples — with Ryleigh Judson knocking down two in the first frame.
Waverly would bolster their advantage heading into halftime with a 14-10 advantage in the second quarter to sit with a 32-25 lead at the break.
In the second half, Chenango Forks would rally back with a 21-18 edge in the final two frames, but Waverly would outlast their opponent for their first win of the season.
Addison Westbrook and Judson led the charge with a team-high 11 points and combined for five three-pointers.
Paige Robinson added nine points, Kennedy Westbrook and Peyton Shaw notched seven, and Ashlen Croft added five points in the Lady Wolverine win.
Waverly is back in action tonight at 7:15 p.m. when they travel to take on the Tioga Lady Tigers in their season opener.
Athens 53, Dryden 47
DRYDEN — The Athens Lady Wildcats earned their first win of the season in a non-league matchup on Monday evening.
Addy Wheeler led the way for Athens with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks.
Karlee Bartlow finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Emma Bronson added six points, eight rebounds and two assists and Kendra Merrill finished with five points in the win.
Athens will visit Cowanesque Valley tonight.
Chenango Valley 53, Athens 40
JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Lady Wildcats finished off their appearance in the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday with a 53-40 loss to Chenango Valley in the consolation round to drop to 0-2 on the season.
The Lady Wildcats would fall behind early, with Chenango Valley taking a big 30-15 lead into halftime.
Athens would chip away at the lead in the second half with a 25-23 advantage in the third and fourth quarters but were unable to claw back as they fell 53-40.
Karlee Bartlow led the way with 14 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Emma Bronson added 11 points as well.
Natalee Watson scored seven points, Addy Wheeler chipped in five points, and Mya Thompson, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, added three points.
