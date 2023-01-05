WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverine basketball team hosted a battle of undefeated teams on Wednesday against the 8-0 Newark Valley squad — and despite a strong effort fell short in a 45-38 loss.
“I thought they played hard for a full four quarters,” Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly said of his teams’ effort during the contest.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair — with three lead changes before the Lady Wolverines’ 8-2 run at the end of the frame to capture a 13-9 lead.
In the second, Waverly would lead wire to wire and kept the Newark Valley squad at arms’ length to take a 22-18 lead into the half.
Kennedy Westbrook would play a huge part in fending off the Newark Valley team and netted seven of the Lady Wolverines’ nine points including a big three late in the half.
Newark Valley started to chip away at the lead in the third, winning the frame 9-7 but Waverly would continue to hold on to a 29-27 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Waverly defense had kept Newark Valley in check for nearly the whole game, but in the fourth, their opponent started to hit tough shots and get to the line at a much more frequent rate.
Newark Valley would score a game-high 18 points in the fourth, and despite some big shots from Paige Robinson down the stretch, they were unable to hold on as they fell by a score of 45-38.
Robinson scored seven points in the quarter including a deep three-pointer late in the shot clock to tie the game and made some big plays for her squad in a tough matchup.
“It was a nice finish there,” Kelly said of Robinsons’ play down the stretch. “We would have liked to get that free throw there late, but it was a good job and she gave us an opportunity to get it back to three.”
Waverly was paced by Kennedy Westbrook, who scored 15 points, while Robinson scored nine, Peyton Shaw netted five, Ashlen Croft scored four, Addison Westbrook scored three, and Ryleigh Judson chipped in two.
Waverly also did a superb job of gang-rebounding against a much bigger team and their defense was extremely effective throughout.
“We’re not a very big team,” Kelly said. “We have to get to the glass, and that’s part of our strategy. So you just do what you have to do to win games.”
Though Waverly didn’t take home the win, they played toe-to-toe with a big and talented team and feel good about where their team currently is at and that when the opportunity presents itself, they will be ready to try and get revenge against Newark Valley.
“Absolutely,” Kelly said of his team being able to take them down in the future. “I’ll take our chances.”
Waverly will get that opportunity in 13 days when they travel to play Newark Valley on Jan. 18.
The Lady Wolverines’ next contest will be against Lansing tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
