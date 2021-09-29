Athens girls roll over Towanda

ATHENS — Hannah Walker scored three times to lead the Athens Lady Wildcats to a 5-1 win over visiting Towanda on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Wildcats honored former player Sarah Reid, who passed away in a car accident in 2012, with their annual Pink Out Game.
Walker scored the game’s opening goal at the 8-minute mark before Towanda’s Kelsea Allen Smith evened things up just over 12 minutes into the contest.
It would be all Athens from there as Walker and Ally Thoman scored before the end of the first half to put the Wildcats up 3-1.
Thoman and Walker would also score second-half goals to help the Wildcats cruise to the Northern Tier League victory.
The Wildcats would also get two assists from Thoman, while Addy Wheeler and Walker also added assists in the win.
Athens goalie Karlee Bartlow stopped nine shots in net, while Towanda’s Kyann Kjelgaard made seven stops.
The visiting Black Knights led 10-9 in shots on goal, while Athens held a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Athens now has a week to rest before hosting Wyalusing on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
