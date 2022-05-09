ITHACA — Tioga went to the nonscoring Dan Fravil Ithaca Relays on Friday and placed in nearly every relay they entered. While the info for relay finishes is spotty, placements for individuals indicates that the Tigers had a very good meet, indeed.
Next up for Tioga is the IAC South Small School meet at Odessa-Montour at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys
Valentino Rossi had Tioga’s lone individual win, taking the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, five inches. Matt Watson cleared 19-0 to take fourth in the same event. That same pair placed third and fifth in the triple jump with Rossi clearing 39-10 and Watson 38-10.
In the pole vault, Gavin Albrecht had a second-best clearing height of 10-6 and Isaiah Fore was eighth at 8-0.
Colt Herrela and Josh Snell competed in the shot put with Snell seventh after a throw of 32-4 1/5 and Herella 10th at 31-10 1/5. In the discus, Herella was eighth at 78-6 and Snell 15th at 68-3.
Turning to the track, Tioga’s 4x100-meter relay team of Chris Walsh, Rossi, Watson and Thomas Hurd ran a 47.20 for third; the shuttle hurdles squad of Jonah Lamb, Andrew Early, Ryan Chamberlain and Leary were fourth in 1:31.85; and the seventh-place sprint medley team of Early, Walsh and Albright ran a 4:18.40.
Girls
Starting in the field, Tioga had several individuals place well.
Julia Walsh was second in the pole vault at 8-6 and teammate Emm Jaye topped 6-0 for sixth.
Mariah Nichols hit 31-5 1/2 to place third in the triple jump with Jaye’s 24-6 good for 13th.
In the discus, Alex Creller threw a 71-5 for fifth and teammate Summer Mesler was 13th with a 56-8.
Turning to the track, Tioga’s shuttle hurdle relay was second as Walsh, Emily Burrowes, Jaye and Nichols ran a 1:23.60; Tioga’s sprint medley relay team of Lily Mesler, Haney, Ava Smolinski and Elyse Bradley posted a 5:07.11 for fourth; and the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team of Walsh, Emily Burrowes, Nichols and Haney was seventh in 56.61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.