SYRACUSE — After walking away empty-handed in its past two trips to the state dual meet, the Tioga wrestling team finally left as Division II New York State Champions.
A long day of wrestling on Saturday culminated with a victory in the finals against Canisteo-Greenwood and the Tigers hanging gold medals around their necks.
“We’ve been here four times and normally on the way home we’re trying to put kids back together, and we don’t have to do that this year,” Tioga coach Kris Harrington said. “I think for the school and the community, and for the kids, it’s some justification that we belong here.”
Tioga also had to wait for this opportunity, because there was no State Tournament in 2021, but the Tigers came prepared.
“I’d just like to give credit to our kids and our parents. The COVID year was not a wasted year for us,” Harrington said. “We did a ton of traveling. Our booster club raised a ton of money for us last year and the year-and-a-half prior, and we spent a lot of money to be able to travel out of state to compete. That was money well spent, because we were prepared.”
Tioga started the day in the first round of pool play with a 65-9 win over Port Jervis from Section IX.
Jayden Duncanson opened up the match with a pin of top-five ranked Trevor Tufano at 110 pounds.
Duncanson fell behind 2-0 early on a takedown, but used two escapes to tie the score before pinning Tufano in the third period.
“Jayden’s had a huge growth curve this year,” Harrington said. “He’s had a growth mindset, and he’s gotten better every week. That’s a nice win for him.”
That set the pace for the rest of the opening match, where Tioga did not drop a contested bout until the final matchup at 102 pounds.
“It’s what we needed,” Harrington said about the start. “We got the weight off of us.”
After receiving a bye in round two, Tioga posted another solid performance in round three of pool play by defeating Newfane 47-16.
The margin of victory was big, but the Tigers had to battle to earn the win.
Mason Welch (126), Tyler Roe (132) and Caden Bellis (138) opened up the match with three straight decisions.
“Winning those three in the beginning, that was huge,” Harrington said.
Donavan Smith followed with a major decision at 145 pounds before Ousmane Duncanson and Emmett Wood won by fall at 152 and 160, respectively.
Newfane won its first bout at 189 pounds when Simon Lingle pinned Thomas Hurd in the third period, but Josh Snell pinned Christopher Kerr at 215 to give Tioga a 34-6 lead, and the win.
“(Newfane is) a good team,” Harrington said. “To have a dominant performance like that is good, it sets us up for the rest of the day.”
At that point, Tioga had been in SRC arena for six hours and had seven bouts in their second pool play match go into the third period, but Harrington was not worried about his team’s energy.
“That was going to play a factor, especially as we go on,” he said. “I felt pretty good about where we were at stamina-wise.”
After going 2-0 in pool play, Tioga would face Falconer from Section VI. Falconer received an at-large bid to the tournament, and advanced to the semis after being unseeded.
The Golden Falcons were hot, but Tioga was hotter and cruised to a 59-12 win to advance to the finals.
“We’re pretty talented this year,” Harrington said. “Coach (Drew) Wilcox had them prepared. They were unseeded and burned through the other side, so you’ve got to give them credit there. We’re just a little bit better.
Seven different Tioga wrestlers won by fall in the semifinals, including Logan Bellis at 102 pounds, who had a bounceback performance after losing his first two bouts of the day.
The semifinal win set Tioga up with Canisteo-Greenwood in the championship match, and the Tigers dominated just as they had all day, winning 50-7.
The turning point in the match came at the 160-pound bout.
With Hurd lost to injury at 189, Harrington was forced to send out Josh Hopkins at 160 against Braeden Woodward.
Hopkins lost by decision, but he saved Tioga some valuable points.
“We needed him,” Harrington said. “We lost our 189-pounder in the quarterfinals, so we didn’t have a choice. Our hand was forced, and like the senior that he is, he stepped up and saved us two points there.”
Wood won by fall at 172 and Trent Browne did the same at 189, with both wrestling a class above their normal spot.
Tate McCauley came up with a huge pin at 285, and Logan Bellis won by decision at 102 to put Tioga over the top.
The Tigers received their t-shirts and gold medals, and Harrington talked about what made his team successful that day.
“They stayed within themselves and didn’t get too high or too low,” he said. “They had been here before … Today we were ready and prepared.”
The dual season is over and the Tigers are on top, but now they will turn their attention to the individual postseason, with Section IV qualifiers on Feb. 5.
