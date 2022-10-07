TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers boys’ soccer team picked up a 2-0 victory over Newark Valley on Thursday on the back of a two-goal performance by Tyler Roe.
Roe would get the Tigers on the board late in the first half on an assist from Gavin Carter to go up 1-0.
Late in the second half, Tioga’s Roe would get his second goal of the night — this time unassisted— to give the Tigers the win.
Tioga outshot Newark Valley 12-7 on goal while Newark Valley held the edge on corner 4-3.
Jake Browne would pitch a shutout between the posts and recorded seven saves on the night for Tioga.
Will Craparo would record seven saves for Newark Valley.
The Tioga soccer team will travel to take on Susquehanna Valley on Monday for their regular season finale at 4:30 p.m.
Trumansburg 6, Waverly 0
TRUMANSBURG — The Waverly boys soccer team took on the 11-1 Trumansburg squad on Thursday and fell by a final score of 6-0.
Waverly would keep things close in the first half — with Trumansburg only scoring two goals — but allowed four in the second half and were unable to get on the board against a talented team.
Despite allowing six goals, the Waverly defense played admirably and allowed just nine total shots on goals during the night.
Trumansburg would make the most of those opportunities and down Waverly in a closer game than the score alludes to.
Trumansburg would hold the edge on shots on goal 9-5 while they also had the advantage in corners 3-1.
Waverly’s Johnathan Searles would record four saves and Tyler Mitchell added one save.
Trumansburg would get five saves from keeper Jackson Riggins.
Waverly will travel to Dryden for their regular season finale on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
SVEC 9, Watkins Glen 0
WATKINS GLEN — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles boys soccer team continued to roll through their regular season schedule as they took down Watkins Glen on Thursday by a score of 9-0.
The Eagles’ offense and defense would once again dominate their opponent, as they outshot Watkins Glen 22-3 on goal and 8-0 on corners and controlled the ball for the majority of the night.
SVEC got a super hat trick from Addison Young who also dished out two assists on the night.
Jacob Banks would add a hat trick of his own, while also adding three assists for his team.
Noah Banks added two goals and both Jason Jantz and Owen Bly recorded assists in the win.
SVEC keeper Kody Goble recorded a save while Watkins Glen keeper Jake Vandereems had seven saves.
The Eagles now sit with a record of 11-2 and take on Dryden next Thursday at 7 p.m. on the road.
Athens 3, Troy 2
EAST TROY — The Athens soccer team picked up a 3-2 on the road against Troy on Thursday afternoon.
Athens took a 2-1 lead in the first half, and each team scored again in the second half.
Marco Quiros had two goals for the Wildcats, and Brayden Post had the other.
Andrew Houseknecht and Landon Jenkins each had goals for Troy.
Athens outshot Troy 23-2 in the match, and had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
Eli Randall and Hart Houseknecht combined to make 16 saves in goal for the Trojans.
Both teams will play at 11 a.m. tomorrow as Troy hosts Hughesville and Athens travels to Williamsport.
