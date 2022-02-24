SOUTHPORT — It’s a well-known idea that having home-court advantage in the sectional quarterfinals can be the difference in the game. Especially in an eight-versus-nine matchup.
Though Tioga didn’t have that home court advantage against Elmira Notre Dame on the road, it certainly felt like it. So much so that it could have been the difference in a close game that Tioga came back and won by a score of 61-51 after being down by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter.
“The fans were so loud, and it was awesome,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card. “I was trying to get them going so that Notre Dame was focused on them instead of playing basketball and it ended up working out in our favor.
“We had a big crowd tonight and a lot of those kids are their buddies in school, and they were behind them 100 percent. It ended up making a difference and I loved it.”
That spark came in the beginning of the fourth quarter when the Tigers found themselves down 47-37. That was when point guard Casey Stoughton went down after drawing a charge.
Everything changed after that, and it was all Tioga in the epic comeback. Right after that, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run.
“One of our hardest workers, Casey Stoughton works his butt off every day and one of his main things is taking charges. He took a tough charge and went down, and it just lit a fire under the rest of our team.
“They see how hard he works every day and how much he loves this sport. They just wanted to work so hard for him and that’s what we did on defense and the offense followed with knocking down shots.”
The game didn’t start out at all in favor of the Tigers. In fact, the Crusaders jumped out to a five-point lead in the first quarter that accumulated into a 15-point lead when Notre Dame knocked down shots in the second frame to take a 36-21 lead into the break.
Tioga impressively put up 40 points in the second half as the offense pieced things together with great ball movement and made shots.
Their 26 points in the fourth quarter was highlighted by their 12-0 run when they took the lead on a layup from Valentino Rossi with more than half of the quarter gone by to take a 49-47 lead.
The Tigers and their fan base never looked back, going on a tear on both sides of the ball to come out on top in a 10-point road victory.
“Once we executed better on offense, Notre Dame started getting cold as well,” added Card. “We rallied together and fought hard for this win so I’m very proud of them.”
Leading the team in points in the final quarter was Ethan Perry with nine points on his way to 16. He left the game in the final minute with a bloody nose after all but sealing the game for his team.
Leading the team in scoring was Rossi with 19 points. Evan Sickler followed behind him with 15 points while Gavin Fisher added nine.
Steven Gough led the Crusaders in scoring with 16; 15 of those came in the first half. Maliki Owens had 13 points while Cam Johnson had 10 points, seven in the first half.
Next up will be the toughest task of the season for the Tigers in the Class C Sectional quarterfinal matchup. They will travel to take on No. 8 in the state and top-seeded in Section IV Watkins Glen on Saturday for a shot in the semifinals as the nine seed.
“I have to get these guys to play even tougher than tonight for that game if that’s even possible,” noted Card. “Class C is very tough this year with so many good teams from top to bottom. Hopefully, we can go up there and pull out an upset, but we have to work for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.