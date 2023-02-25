Wolverines use team effort to beat Lansing

WAVERLY — Employing a defense that centered around Waverly star Joey Tomasso — who was often grabbed and impeded in general — worked well for Lansing.
The junior standout “only” managed 27 points — with six rebounds, five steals and two assists — but he had way too much help for the Bobcats as Waverly dumped Lansing 69-53 in the quarterfinal round of the Section IV Class B playoffs.
Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson expected Lansing to change things up after Tomasso gouged the Bobcats for 49 points a week ago.
“Coming into (Friday), playing them for the third time, we knew they were going to come up with a different defensive scheme,” said Judson. “At some point I thought they’d go to a box-and-one and be really physical with him (Tomasso). He never let it get to him. As much as they were grabbing and holding him, he kept his composure very well and he still impacted the game in so many ways. He was obviously our biggest decoy but when we needed a bucket, he’d find a way to get a bucket for us. He’s a special talent.”
Next up for the third-seeded Wolverines is a trip to second-seeded Owego — a 56-33 winner over Dryden Friday night — in a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Friday night’s game was reminiscent of last Friday’s IAC Large School championship. Waverly led by four at the end of the first quarter in each game and pulled away in the second quarter and never gave the game back to Lansing.
The difference is that Tomasso had 27 first-half points a week ago. Friday night — with basically the entire Lansing defense focused on Number 0 — Jay Pipher took the scoring lead in the first half while Tomasso added 11 points. Waverly outscored Lansing 19-8 in the second period to take a 34-19 lead into the half.
Make no mistake, Lansing made Waverly work for every point. The Wolverines were up to the challenge, though, with Isaiah Bretz, Jake VanHouten and Tomasso making tough shots all night.
Bretz had four points in the first quarter and two in the second period. Pipher had all 14 of his points in the first half, making Lansing pay for focusing on Tomasso. In the second half, VanHouten took over, netting 10 of his 11 points after the break.
“It showed that we have a complete basketball team,” said Judson. “Jay played extremely well tonight. We started sharing the ball in the second half. Jake had a big three; we found guys underneath the basket open for layups. As much as you want to key on Joey, I understand that, but we proved tonight that we’re more than a one-man show.”
His team down by four, Lansing’s Jace Snedden scored four quick points in the second period to tie the game at 15-15.
Then Tomasso, Pipher and VanHouten went on a seven-point run. Lansing’s Austin Crandall stopped the bleeding for a moment, but Tomasso and Pipher netted the next seven points and Waverly led 29-17 late in the half.
Lansing’s Josh Hunter opened he second half with five quick points but never got closer than nine points — 43-34 with 2:40 left in the third — as Waverly answered every challenge.
With the Wolverines up by 12 through three, Tomasso opened the fourth with a steal, drive and score — and the Bobcats never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
VanHouten added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks to lead Waverly in all three categories. Bretz had five boards and two assists; Pipher added four rebounds and two assists; and Nate Delill had five rebounds.
Hunter led Lansing with 15 points and had four rebounds; Jordan Sidle had 13 points, Aidan Hawthorn netted 12 points and Snedden had four points and four boards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.