ENDWELL — The records keep on falling for the Waverly girls swimming team as they set two more marks at Saturday’s Section IV Class B Championships at Maine-Endwell High School.
Freshmen Mira Kittle and Sophia Lee, senior Sophie DeSisti, and 7th-grader Lauryn Welles teamed up to capture a pair of relay wins — both of which also came with school records.
The team won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:58.14 to set the new school mark. The previous record was held by Julianne Lee, Kelcey Madigan, Kennedy Wheeler and Paige Miller in 2016.
Despite setting the record and winning their class race, the Lady Wolverines group won’t be heading to states as Class A Horseheads won their race with a time of 153.14, and only the overall winner and those under the state qualifying time advance.
The same Waverly group won the 200 freestyle relay with a school-record-breaking time of 1:43.87 seconds. They broke their own record which they had set on Wednesday in the prelims.
Once again, Horseheads earned the trip to states in the event with a time of 1:40.68.
Kittle, DeSisti, Welles and Lee also took second in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:01.24.
Kittle, who had already qualified for states in the 50 free and 100 backstroke during the season, won the 100 back on Saturday with a time of 1:00.24, which set a new record at the Maine-Endwell pool — breaking the mark she set on Wednesday.
DeSisti earned a second-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 57.18 seconds.
Also for Waverly, Lee was sixth in the 50 free, and Welles was ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
Waverly freshman Elizabeth Robinson finished 11th in the 500 free, while classmate Emma Vanderhoof was 13th.
Robinson was also 13th in the 200 IM and Vanderhoof was 15th in the 200 free.
On Friday, Waverly senior Josie VanDyke finished her career with a 10th-place finish in the Section IV Class B diving competition.
Kittle will compete in the New York State Championships on Nov. 18-19 at the Webster Aquatic Center in Webster, N.Y.
