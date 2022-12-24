Waverly Sports Complex opens up on Broad Street

WAVERLY — Local baseball players have a new place to train throughout the year thanks to the Waverly Sports Complex on Broad Street in Waverly.
The new complex is located at 553 Broad Street in the former International Stock Foods Building and features batting cages, pitching mounds, and room to work on fielding.
“We have proper mounds for them to throw on. We have the small mounds for the younger kids. We’ll have the larger mounds for the bigger kids. Obviously, you see the cages and hitting mats, all the things that are necessary,” said Waverly Sports Complex board member Mike Shaw.
The complex will also be the home of the High Heat West travel baseball program led by longtime coach and former Binghamton University pitcher Andy Hutchings.
Hutchings began training baseball players while he was an assistant coach at BU before opening up High Heat at the Edge in Vestal and then, more recently, the 434 Sports Complex in Appalachin.
Now, Hutchings is bringing High Heat to the Valley — an area he is extremely familiar with.
“When I started High Heat I actually used to work with kids in the Valley, probably about seven or eight years ago, because (Athens senior) Luke (Horton) was like nine or 10,” Hutchings said. “What I thought with the Valley was we obviously get kids from (the area) that come to our program, so I thought this is a perfect opportunity to provide another sports complex in the area to help these kids get ready for baseball in the offseason.”
Hutchings said the goal is to give baseball players in the Valley a chance to train all winter, but they also don’t want to take them away from their other sports.
“We want them to be multi-sport athletes. We’re not looking to take them away from other sports, we are looking to add and make sure that even in the offseason, they can get the training that they need so they can continue to excel,” Hutchings said.
“The goal of the facility is to get kids something to do during the winter — and again, not to take away from any other sport,” Shaw added.
The idea of the facility has been in the works for a while, but it was really all put together in the last month — just in time for winter in the Valley.
“It’s been about a month process. We thought it was the perfect facility to get some cages and some areas where we can do some fielding, pitching, and hitting. It wasn’t our goal to have something extravagant, but something that is nice and big enough that we can get a lot of work done and make it really nice,” Hutchings said.
“We want to be able to cover all facets of the game and just make sure that we have an area that kids can come into, (where they) can train — and not just High Heat teams. We’re going to have high schools that have access to this if they want to.”
Hutchings said it’s important that all kids have a place to train in the offseason.
“The biggest thing is putting in that work. We know how tough the game is, and how tough it is to play at a high level,” he said. “These kids have to start young, and it was important to have a facility that we can get all the work in that we need so that these kids can get better.”
Hutchings explained that he will be in the Valley with his staff from Binghamton, but there will also be local coaches at the facility, like former Waverly standout and current WHS junior varsity baseball coach Patric Bronson.
“We do have some trainers coming from the Binghamton area, but we also have trainers from the Valley that we are working with,” Hutchings said. “We are all working together to try and make this a community thing. It’s really not about High Heat coming down here and taking over. It’s about really a collaboration of what we can bring to the table and what’s already here in the Valley, and utilizing those talents to try and help these kids get better.”
“It’s a group of people who care about this community,” Shaw said. “Andy has been at the forefront of this thing. Bringing his talents and some of the people associated with him from the Binghamton area down here can only help our Valley students. And we also talk about academics. It’s not just athletics. We talk about academics with the kids. It’s important to do that.”
High Heat West will be hosting the first of its instructional clinics next week with their Christmas Break Clinics from Dec. 27. through Dec. 30. You can find more information at https://calendly.com/highheatwest/.
For more information, or to schedule a training session or rent out the facility, send an email to highheatwest@yahoo.com.
