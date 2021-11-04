After qualifying at the District IV Championships last Thursday, three Athens runners are making final preparations for the PIAA State Cross Country meet in Hershey on Saturday.
Matt Gorsline, Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson will represent the Wildcats in Hershey.
Gorsline placed 12th at the District IV meet with a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds in the Class AA boys race.
Sara Bronson placed ninth in 20:35 and Emma Bronson was 14th, running a 20:50.
Saturday’s races will pit them against the best competition the state has to offer.
“I’ve been thinking about the race quite a bit, thinking about how it’ll go, where I’ll be and what my goals are,” Gorsline said. “I feel much more confident in the way I’ve been racing since the beginning of the year. I’ve gotten stronger and my strategies as a whole have gotten better.”
In the days leading up to the meet, some nerves have developed, as well.
“I’m more excited and nervous, but I think I’m ready to run Saturday,” Sara said. “I’m not too worried, but I am a little nervous.”
Ultimately though, running at States marks the achievement of a long-term goal and a memorable experience.
“It’ll be a really good experience, I think,” Emma said. “It shows that hard work can pay off.”
Saturday’s meet will conclude what coach Mike Bronson called an exciting season with great results.
“The kids have worked really hard,” he said. “Matt, Emma and Sara are good examples for all of our kids of what you can accomplish if you put in the time and put in the work.”
It also shows signs of progress for the entire program.
“We’re really excited to have three kids make it to the state meet for the experience, and showing what our kids can do against some of the best kids in the state,” Bronson said. “For them to qualify really shows the direction our program has been heading in.”
“It’s nice to see the progression over the years for the upperclassmen, and any time you can get a freshman to states, it’s always good for them to build off of that,” coach Scott Riley added.
The Bronson girls will run in the Class AA girls race at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Gorsline will compete in the Class AA boys race at 12:30 p.m.
